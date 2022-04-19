Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Glimpse Of Baby Boy As Fans Await Son’s Name Change Reveal

Kylie Jenner has posted a new picture of her baby boy weeks after announcing she's changed his name. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner treated fans to a rare picture of her baby boy, formerly named Wolf Webster.

Kylie Jenner has shared a new photo of her and Travis Scott’s two-month-old son as they enjoyed a family Easter party together over the weekend.

In the adorable snap, the newest addition to the Kardashian-Jenner family can be seen wearing denim jeans and a tiny black and red pair of trainers while his rapper dad held him in his arms.

The entire family showed up at Kris Jenner’s house for the Easter event including Kim, Kourtney and Khloe as well as all of their kids, who spent their time playing Easter-themed games.

Kylie Jenner shared a new photo of her and Travis Scott's son. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Makeup mogul Kylie has only posted a handful of snaps of her baby boy since she welcomed him on February 2nd, with his face remaining hidden in each picture.

She has kept fans in suspense over her son’s name after initially naming him Wolf Webster, before announcing just weeks later that she and Travis had decided to change their baby’s name.

Since then, fans have been speculating about what the new name is, with some guessing they’ve named him Jacques to pay homage to Travis’ real name; Jacques Bermon Webster II.

Kylie Jenner shared a new photo of her and Travis Scott's son. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner welcomed her baby boy in February. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Meanwhile, an Instagram account that fans think belongs to Mason Disick has claimed that Kylie has named her new son Knight Jacques Webster.

However, of course, this is yet to be confirmed by Kylie or Travis.

Kylie’s older sister Kim recently gave an update over the weekend while joining Live with Kelly and Ryan, revealing that there is ‘one name lingering but [Kylie] really wants to make sure’ before announcing it.

