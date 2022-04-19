Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Glimpse Of Baby Boy As Fans Await Son’s Name Change Reveal

19 April 2022, 12:21

Kylie Jenner has posted a new picture of her baby boy weeks after announcing she's changed his name
Kylie Jenner has posted a new picture of her baby boy weeks after announcing she's changed his name. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner treated fans to a rare picture of her baby boy, formerly named Wolf Webster.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner has shared a new photo of her and Travis Scott’s two-month-old son as they enjoyed a family Easter party together over the weekend.

In the adorable snap, the newest addition to the Kardashian-Jenner family can be seen wearing denim jeans and a tiny black and red pair of trainers while his rapper dad held him in his arms.

The entire family showed up at Kris Jenner’s house for the Easter event including Kim, Kourtney and Khloe as well as all of their kids, who spent their time playing Easter-themed games.

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Go Viral After Being Confused Over The Word ‘Frugal’

Kylie Jenner shared a new photo of her and Travis Scott's son
Kylie Jenner shared a new photo of her and Travis Scott's son. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Makeup mogul Kylie has only posted a handful of snaps of her baby boy since she welcomed him on February 2nd, with his face remaining hidden in each picture.

She has kept fans in suspense over her son’s name after initially naming him Wolf Webster, before announcing just weeks later that she and Travis had decided to change their baby’s name.

Since then, fans have been speculating about what the new name is, with some guessing they’ve named him Jacques to pay homage to Travis’ real name; Jacques Bermon Webster II.

Kylie Jenner shared a new photo of her and Travis Scott's son
Kylie Jenner shared a new photo of her and Travis Scott's son. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner welcomed her baby boy in February
Kylie Jenner welcomed her baby boy in February. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Meanwhile, an Instagram account that fans think belongs to Mason Disick has claimed that Kylie has named her new son Knight Jacques Webster.

However, of course, this is yet to be confirmed by Kylie or Travis.

Kylie’s older sister Kim recently gave an update over the weekend while joining Live with Kelly and Ryan, revealing that there is ‘one name lingering but [Kylie] really wants to make sure’ before announcing it.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Perrie Edwards' Baby Boy Axel Watches His Mum Perform At Little Mix Concert

Perrie Edwards' Baby Boy Axel Watches His Mum Perform At Little Mix Concert

Louis Tomlinson has the most wholesome reaction to fans' signs on tour

Louis Tomlinson Reacting To Fans' Signs On Tour Is Everything

Everything you need to know about Lizzo's new album

Your Guide To Lizzo’s New Album Including Features, Tracklist & More

Kim Kardashian has been accused of another Photoshop fail - this time about a photo of Pete Davidson

Did Kim Kardashian Photoshop Pete Davidson’s Nose And Jawline In New Pictures?

Siannise Fudge denied rumours she's pregnant

Siannise Fudge Forced To Address Pregnancy Rumour After ‘Bump’ Photo

Drake and Taylor Swift have fans convinced a collaboration is coming on '1989'

So, What Are Taylor Swift And Drake Trying To Tell Us Here?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’
Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star