Kendall And Kylie Jenner Go Viral After Being Confused Over The Word ‘Frugal’

14 April 2022, 14:19

A video of Kendall and Kylie Jenner being confused over the word 'frugal' has been circulating online
Capital FM

By Capital FM

A video of Kendall and Kylie Jenner not knowing the meaning of the word ‘frugal’ has gone viral.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kendall and Kylie Jenner were taught about the meaning of ‘frugal’ in a recent interview after being confused over the word.

The youngest sisters of the Kardashian-Jenner clan went viral after being baffled by the word - which, BTW, means sparing or economical in regards to unnecessary things - AKA not wasteful.

Another Alleged Mason Disick Account Has Gone Viral For ‘Revealing’ Kylie Jenner’s Son’s New Name

The young millionaires joined their sisters Kourtney, Khloe and Kim as well as momager Kris Jenner ahead of their new reality show The Kardashians for an interview with Access Hollywood.

The family played a game where they were asked questions about their dynamic and answered by holding up photos of the family member who most accurately fit the description.

When asked ‘who’s the most frugal of the bunch?’, Kris and Kourtney wasted no time in holding up a picture of supermodel Kendall, while Kim first gravitated towards Kourtney before settling on Kendall also.

However, Kendall looked confused as she said to Kourtney: “I don’t know what that means.”

The fiancée of Travis Barker replies: “You care about the cost, like, money.”

Kendall and Kylie Jenner were left confused over the word 'frugal'
Kendall Jenner admitted to being the 'most frugal' out of her and her sisters
Kendall quickly joined in and picked herself, admitting: “Oh yeah, I’m cheap!”

While Kylie didn’t admit she was confused over the word, she looked uncomfortable and turned around to see which picture her sisters held up before quietly drawing Kendall as the most frugal, leading fans to believe she was also baffled over the meaning.

The clip immediately has gone viral online, with one TikTok video of the interview gaining over 2million views in just one day!

