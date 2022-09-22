Kanye West Publicly Apologises To Kim Kardashian In The Midst Of Divorce

Kanye West apologised to ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Kanye West has issued an apology to ex-wife Kim Kardashian as their divorce continues.

During Thursday’s Good Morning America, Kanye West apologised to ex-wife Kim Kardashian after multiple social digs on social media aimed at her, her now-ex Pete Davidson and her famous family members including mum Kris Jenner.

Ye appeared on the news channel in an interview to talk about social media, fatherhood, fashion and politics.

In the interview he publicly apologised to Kim, who he was married to for seven years, saying: “This is the mother of my children and I apologise for any stress that I have caused.”

Tristan Thompson's Kids And Who They’re With Including Khloé Kardashian

Kanye has taken to social media on many occasions in recent months to take aim at his ex-wife over their disagreements, be it her parenting decision or who she’s dated.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced their divorce in 2021. Picture: Alamy

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids together. Picture: Getty

This is the first time the rapper has apologised for his Instagram take-downs.

In the interview Ye was also asked about his use of social media platforms and whether he thinks they’re more ‘hurtful or beneficial’.

He responded: “Oh, that’s one of my favourite questions this interview.

"I mean, we can use a car to rush somebody to a hospital - or we could use a car and accidentally hit somebody while we’re rushing somebody to the hospital. So it’s all in how we use it."

TOMORROW ON @GMA: @kanyewest sits down with @linseydavis to talk Kim Kardashian, fatherhood, social media, fashion, politics and the Donda Academy.



See the EXCLUSIVE interview TOMORROW on @GMA and later on @ABCNewsLive and @Nightline. https://t.co/iL7uv4Jclb pic.twitter.com/N6PXWhDq3d — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 21, 2022

Just a few weeks ago Kanye came under fire for sharing screenshots of his texts with wife Kim, showing their disagreement over which school their kids should attend.

Earlier this year, Kanye released a song called ‘Eazy’ and the music video depicted him kidnapping and burying Kim’s then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Pete and Kim split five months later after eight months of dating, with the couple choosing to remain as friends instead.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital