Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Has A Hilarious Reaction To Her Baby Bump
1 December 2023, 17:24 | Updated: 1 December 2023, 17:26
Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope accused her of being 'braggy' with her baby bump.
In the Kardashians season 4 finale, which aired on Thursday, November 30, Penelope told Kourtney Kardashian, "Mom please, you’re so braggy with your stomach.”
Kourtney, who was wearing a tracksuit top unzipped to reveal her blossoming baby bump, turned to her daughter and asked: “Oh you want me to zip it up?”
“Is it too much, P?” Travis asked while he rubbed Kourtney’s stomach. Penelope responded: “No, she just shows it every single morning.”
The scene unfolded as two of the Kardashian sisters and their mum, Kris Jenner, joined Travis on his tour bus ready to watch him perform with the rest of Blink-182 in San Diego.
After the loved up pair struggled to conceive their first child together it's really no surprise Kourtney wants to flash her baby bump. However, at just 11-years-old, Penelope is probably too young to understand that
Kourtney Kardashian reveals pregnancy to the family
Khloé Kardashian had a different response to her sister's stomach. “Kourt loves being pregnant. She loves it, loves it. To have this experience with her and her husband, I think, is so sweet, and it just makes me so happy for her", Good American founder said.
The scene was of course filmed months before the Poosh founder gave birth to her baby boy Rocky Thirteen who she shares with her husband Travis Barker.
Travis and Kourtney welcomed their son in November and although she loved showing us her beautiful bump, Kourtney is still yet to share a picture of her bundle of joy weeks after his birth.
