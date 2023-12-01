Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Has A Hilarious Reaction To Her Baby Bump

1 December 2023, 17:24 | Updated: 1 December 2023, 17:26

Kourtney Kardashian get's told off for flaunting her bump
Kourtney Kardashian get's told off for flaunting her bump. Picture: Instagram @kourtneykardash

By Abbie Reynolds

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope accused her of being 'braggy' with her baby bump.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In the Kardashians season 4 finale, which aired on Thursday, November 30, Penelope told Kourtney Kardashian, "Mom please, you’re so braggy with your stomach.”

Kourtney, who was wearing a tracksuit top unzipped to reveal her blossoming baby bump, turned to her daughter and asked: “Oh you want me to zip it up?”

“Is it too much, P?” Travis asked while he rubbed Kourtney’s stomach. Penelope responded: “No, she just shows it every single morning.”

The scene unfolded as two of the Kardashian sisters and their mum, Kris Jenner, joined Travis on his tour bus ready to watch him perform with the rest of Blink-182 in San Diego.

After the loved up pair struggled to conceive their first child together it's really no surprise Kourtney wants to flash her baby bump. However, at just 11-years-old, Penelope is probably too young to understand that

Penelope tells her mum to put her tummy away in season finale of Kardashians
Penelope tells her mum to put her tummy away in season finale of Kardashians. Picture: Instagram @kourtneykardash

Kourtney Kardashian reveals pregnancy to the family

Khloé Kardashian had a different response to her sister's stomach. “Kourt loves being pregnant. She loves it, loves it. To have this experience with her and her husband, I think, is so sweet, and it just makes me so happy for her", Good American founder said.

The scene was of course filmed months before the Poosh founder gave birth to her baby boy Rocky Thirteen who she shares with her husband Travis Barker.

Travis and Kourtney welcomed their son in November and although she loved showing us her beautiful bump, Kourtney is still yet to share a picture of her bundle of joy weeks after his birth.

Penelope is Kourtney's second eldest kid
Penelope is Kourtney's second eldest kid. Picture: Getty
Kourtney announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert
Kourtney announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert. Picture: Alamy

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift was the bell of of the ball at the Renaissance premiere

Taylor Swift Shows Up For Beyoncé's Renaissance Concert Film Premiere In London

Sam Thompson SLAPPED Tony Bellew on the head after I'm A Celeb challenge

What Happened Between Sam Thompson and Tony Bellew On I'm A Celeb?

In 2023 Sam Thompson released a documentary titled 'is This ADHD?

Everything Sam Thompson's Said About His ADHD

The lyrics in full to Beyoncé's MY HOUSE

Beyoncé's 'MY HOUSE' Lyrics Will Get You Hyped Up

Here's everything you need to know about Dream Kardashian!

Who Is Dream Kardashian? Everything You Need To Know About Rob Kardashian's Daughter

Here's the latest on Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship

Are Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Still Together?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits