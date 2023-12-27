Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Boyfriends And Dating History: From Scott Disick To Travis Barker

27 December 2023, 15:10

Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend and dating history revealed
Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend and dating history revealed. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kourtney Kardashian is now married to her drummer husband Travis Barker and co-parents with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, but who has Kourtney dated in the past and did she really date Justin Bieber?

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, firmly put her relationship with Scott Disick, 40, after getting married to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, 48, with whom she now has a son named Rocky Thirteen.

The Kardashians star shares her three elder children; Mason, Penelope and Reign, with Scott, but is now loved up with Travis who she wed in a series of low-key weddings.

Who has Kourtney Kardashian dated before? Let’s take a look at her famous dating history…

Kourtney Kardashian reveals pregnancy to the family

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney and husband Travis were long-term friends before taking things to a romantic level, cementing their relationship with a trip to Palm Springs with the rest of the Kardashian clan.

They started dating at the end of 2020 and things got pretty serious between the couple pretty quickly – Kourt even tatted her name on Travis in a true, modern-day commitment gesture.

In October 2021, Travis proposed in a romantic beach setting and they reportedly got married in secret after the Grammy Awards on 3 April 2022.

The loved-up Travis and Kourtney have had not one, not two, but three weddings to celebrate their transition from fiancés to husband and wife.

The coupe first 'wed' without a marriage licence during a 'practice wedding' in Las Vegas in April 2022. They then legally tied the knot on May 15 in Santa Barbara in a low-key event.

On May 21, Kravis became official once more during a lavish ceremony held in Italy surrounded by friends and family – they sure know how to throw a party!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker officially tied the knot in May 2022
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker officially tied the knot in May 2022. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima

Kourtney dated boxer-turned model Younes from 2017 to 2018 in an on-off relationship.

Younes was 14 years Kourtney’s junior and they eventually broke up after pictures of Younes cuddling up to a mystery woman in Mexico emerged.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima
Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima. Picture: PA

Did Kourtney Kardashian date Justin Bieber?

In December 2015 Kourtney and Justin Bieber were at the centre of dating rumours shortly after her split from Scott, but it seems the pals fuelled the speculation just for fun.

Alongside a photo of Bieber in front of what everyone presumed were Kourtney’s legs perched on an Audi TT, the pop star wrote: “Lord knows,” poking fun at Kourtney’s ex Scott, aka @letthelordbewithyou.”

Fans thought it was Kourtney Kardashian's legs in this picture Justin Bieber posted
Fans thought it was Kourtney Kardashian's legs in this picture Justin Bieber posted. Picture: Justin Bieber/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

Kourtney and Scott’s relationship goes way back to 2006, when they met and began dating and he quickly became a regular on KUWTK.

They split in 2008, 2010 and 2015 but fans always held out for a reunion between these two, who co-parent their kids Mason, Penelope and Reign. Their reunion hopes came to an end after Kourtney fell for life-long pal Travis Barker, who she's now married to.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share three children together
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share three children together. Picture: Scott Disick/Instagram

Kourtney and Scott were never married, even though he proposed to her on more than one occasion. Scott first proposed in 2007 during a trip to Las Vegas and she agreed to walk down the aisle the next day, but her mum Kris Jenner told her daughter she felt she was rushing things and the wedding was called off.

Scott proposed for a second time in 2011, but Kourtney turned him down.

They split for good in 2015 due to disagreements over his party lifestyle and after Scott allegedly cheated on Kourtney.

