Stephen Bear And Kylie Jenner 'Had A Fling' According To The Ex On The Beach Star's Brother

10 January 2019, 11:31 | Updated: 10 January 2019, 12:29

Stephen Bear and Kylie Jenner 'had a fling' according to his brother, Danny Bear
Kylie Jenner 'had a fling' with Stephen Bear according to his brother, Danny Bear. Picture: Instagram

Charlotte Crosby and Ellie O'Donnell's ex 'had a fling' with Kylie Jenner whilst out in LA according to the reality star's brother on Instagram.

Stephen Bear has found himself at the centre of some pretty outrageous showbiz gossip involving Kylie Jenner as he tried to win back girlfriend Ellie O'Donnell on Instagram.

His brother, Danny Bear, claimed the former Just Tattoo Of Us star had a "fling with Kylie Jenner" whilst he was in LA, and needless to say, people are slightly sceptical.

Fans Slam Stephen Bear For 'Causing The Death Of His Puppy' After It Died Suddenly

Danny, the founder of a food business, made the outlandish claim under a throwback photo Bear posted of his ex-girlfriend Ellie O'Donnell, hitting back at trolls telling Bear he needs to 'change his behaviour'.

Stephen Bear's brother, Danny, claimed the reality star has slept with Kylie Jenner
Stephen Bear's brother, Danny, claimed the reality star has slept with Kylie Jenner. Picture: Instagram

He wrote: "Listen, I flew to LA after his fling with @KylieJenner recently and told him straight in his hotel room to settle down. So please don't lecture me on this subject.

"Ellie's a nice girl and he realises a happy, loving relationship can and does offer everything you can ever need from life."

People quickly picked up on his comment and can't contain their disbelief at the shocking claim he slept with the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family who has a baby girl, Stormi, with rapper Travis Scott.

One Twitter user wrote: "Listen, I’ve been to thousands of comedy shows, but NOTHING is funnier than Stephen Bear claiming he’s had a fling with Kylie Jenner."

Twitter reacts to claims Stephen Bear 'had a fling' with Kylie Jenner
Twitter reacts to claims Stephen Bear 'had a fling' with Kylie Jenner. Picture: Instagram
The Celebrity Big Brother star's brother made the Kylie Jenner claims on Instagram
The Celebrity Big Brother star's brother made the Kylie Jenner claims on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Bear and ex, Ellie, broke up back in November 2018 after six months of dating and it looks like he's currently trying to win her back, even after a wild trip to LA which saw him partying with a host of women, none of which appeared to be billionaire social media star, Kylie.

