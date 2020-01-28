Justin Bieber Opens Up About Why He Cancelled His Purpose Tour In First Docu-Series Episode

Justin Bieber opened up about his struggles with being in the public eye throughout the years.

Justin Bieber’s Seasons docu-series has finally dropped and the ‘Yummy’ star has delved deep into his 'struggles' with fame in the first episode, ‘Leaving The Spotlight’.

In the video, which is available exclusively on YouTube, the 26-year-old takes viewers through his journey after cancelling the end of his Purpose world tour in 2017.

The 11-minute clip sees Biebs’ close friends and family talking about how they helped him through the ‘dark times’ he went through.

His manager, Scooter Braun, started it off by saying: "No one has ever grown up in the history of humanity like Justin Bieber. No one’s ever been that famous worldwide in an era of social media where every year of your adolescence you are the most googled person on the planet.”

He then explained that when Justin started off in music, they would always want to ‘go for another hit’ or ‘another tour’, but revealed he urged JB to rest after dropping his 2013 album ‘Journals’.

"Before Purpose, with Journals, I didn’t want him to go on tour,” said Scooter, "I wanted him to get healthy. And then he got healthy and we went on [the] Purpose [tour].

"At the end, he was tired and said ‘look I need a break again’. He took a very long break and in that time he found his wife, he’s grown a lot.”

Allison Kaye, who’s also part of the star's management, said she was shocked when the ‘Baby’ hitmaker told her he wanted to cancel his tour.

She said: "I freaked. Performing is the thing he loves most in this world and so for him to say he didn’t wanna do it, it had to be pretty serious [sic].

"Until you wake up in a city and don’t remember where you are, you don’t know how hard it is.”

The ‘I Don’t Care’ went on to open up about how he struggled to find his purpose over the years and thanked his wife Hailey Baldwin for being by his side through it all.

The model, who JB married in September, made a lot of appearances throughout the documentary and gave fans an insight into how proud she is of her hubby, saying: “He came out on the other side of some really dark times. He still is who he is and that’s why people are drawn to him - because he has a story to tell.”

Justin added that Hailey ‘made everything better’ and pinpointed that his 'craft' is his way of helping others.

“This isn’t about me,” he said.

He added: “It’s about helping someone who’s going through whatever they're going through and being able to talk about that thing. I think that’s a really cool way to look at what I do.”

The next episode of Seasons, titled 'Bieber Is Back', airs on YouTube on February 3.

