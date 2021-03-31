Kendall Jenner Considering Fleeing Home Following 'Terrifying' Stalker Incidents

31 March 2021, 14:29

Kendall Jenner has been forced to up her safety measures following her security scares.
Kendall Jenner has been forced to up her safety measures following her security scares. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Kendall Jenner reportedly wants to move out of her home after being granted a restraining order against a stalker who wanted to ‘kill’ her, as well as a separate nude trespasser who entered her property.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kendall Jenner has been left “terrified” after experiencing a series of traumatising incidents with stalkers, leaving her to consider fleeing her home for good and moving to a different property.

The 25-year-old supermodel experienced a double security scare, with the most recent being a 27-year-old trespasser who broke into her West Hollywood home in the early hours of Sunday, March 28, and attempted to swim in her pool after stripping naked.

Is Kendall Jenner Pregnant? Model Addresses Baby Rumours After Kris Jenner Shares 'Pregnancy Announcement'

The trespasser also reportedly began knocking on Kendall’s windows and called out her name before being detained by Kendall’s security.

This comes after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had been granted a temporary restraining order against a different man named Malik Bowker, who allegedly intended to buy an illegal firearm to “shoot her and then himself”, according to TMZ.

Kendall Jenner has been left shook up by the incidents.
Kendall Jenner has been left shook up by the incidents. Picture: PA
Kendall Jenner has been forced to increase her security following her stalker incidents.
Kendall Jenner has been forced to increase her security following her stalker incidents. Picture: Instagram

The report also states that he is currently being held on a temporary psychiatric hold at a local psychiatric ward, but may be “released soon”.

Kendall has never met Malik, but his threats have caused her a lot of emotional distress, which has made her consider moving homes to ensure her safety.

The older sister of Kylie has also upped her security due to the incidents.

Kendall Jenner is considering moving out of her West Hollywood home.
Kendall Jenner is considering moving out of her West Hollywood home. Picture: Instagram

Sadly, this is not the first stalker Kendall has had to deal with, with the model even recently revealing on a new episode of KUWTK that she experiences it quite often, saying: “I literally once a week have a stalker, maybe more, twice a week.”

She has previously been granted restraining orders against other people in the past, including a man who was jailed for trespassing on her property in 2016.

Again in 2017, a judge granted her a restraining order against a man who had been sending her love letters for months.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Britney Spears revealed she felt 'embarrassed' after the documentary about her life aired.

Britney Spears Breaks Silence On Documentary About Her Life & Admits She ‘Cried For 2 Weeks’
Little Mix fans were sobbing at Jade Thirwall's sweet tribute to the girls.

Jade Thirlwall Includes Jesy Nelson In Little Mix Tribute And Fans Are Emotional

Fans have shared their excitement for what's in store for the One Direction boys in 2021.

One Direction 2021: What Harry, Liam, Louis, Niall And Zayn Have Planned For This Year

Features

Are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid married?

Are Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Married? Why Fans Think They Secretly Tied The Knot

All the details about Jena Frumes' pregnancy as she is expecting her first baby with Jason Derulo.

Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes Pregnant: Due Date, Are They Having A Boy Or Girl And All The Baby Details
Ariana Grande will be one of the judges for season 21 of The Voice.

Ariana Grande Replaces Nick Jonas As New Judge On The Voice US

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish

Exclusive
Ella Henderson spoke about Jesy Nelson's upcoming solo music

WATCH: Ella Henderson Gives Update On Jesy Nelson's Solo Music

Exclusive
Olivia Rodrigo spoke about collaborating with Conan Gray

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why She Was In Studio With Conan Gray

Exclusive
Nick Jonas said meeting Priyanka's mother was "bizarre"

WATCH: Nick Jonas Reflects On His AWKWARD First Meet With Priyanka's Mother

Exclusive
Sabrina Carpenter would love to cast Harry Styles in her upcoming Alice Netflix musical

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter Hopes To Cast Harry Styles In Alice In Wonderland Musical

Exclusive
Laura Whitmore shared details about Love Island 2021

WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island