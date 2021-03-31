Kendall Jenner Considering Fleeing Home Following 'Terrifying' Stalker Incidents

Kendall Jenner has been forced to up her safety measures following her security scares. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Kendall Jenner reportedly wants to move out of her home after being granted a restraining order against a stalker who wanted to ‘kill’ her, as well as a separate nude trespasser who entered her property.

Kendall Jenner has been left “terrified” after experiencing a series of traumatising incidents with stalkers, leaving her to consider fleeing her home for good and moving to a different property.

The 25-year-old supermodel experienced a double security scare, with the most recent being a 27-year-old trespasser who broke into her West Hollywood home in the early hours of Sunday, March 28, and attempted to swim in her pool after stripping naked.

The trespasser also reportedly began knocking on Kendall’s windows and called out her name before being detained by Kendall’s security.

This comes after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had been granted a temporary restraining order against a different man named Malik Bowker, who allegedly intended to buy an illegal firearm to “shoot her and then himself”, according to TMZ.

Kendall Jenner has been left shook up by the incidents. Picture: PA

Kendall Jenner has been forced to increase her security following her stalker incidents. Picture: Instagram

The report also states that he is currently being held on a temporary psychiatric hold at a local psychiatric ward, but may be “released soon”.

Kendall has never met Malik, but his threats have caused her a lot of emotional distress, which has made her consider moving homes to ensure her safety.

The older sister of Kylie has also upped her security due to the incidents.

Kendall Jenner is considering moving out of her West Hollywood home. Picture: Instagram

Sadly, this is not the first stalker Kendall has had to deal with, with the model even recently revealing on a new episode of KUWTK that she experiences it quite often, saying: “I literally once a week have a stalker, maybe more, twice a week.”

She has previously been granted restraining orders against other people in the past, including a man who was jailed for trespassing on her property in 2016.

Again in 2017, a judge granted her a restraining order against a man who had been sending her love letters for months.

