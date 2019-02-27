Jordyn Woods Red Table Talk: Here's How To Watch The Interview With Jada Pinkett Smith

How to watch Jordyn Woods on Red Table Talk and when. Picture: Instagram/Red Table Talk

As we know Jordyn Woods has filmed a Red Table Talk to reveal her side of the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, here's everything you need from where to watch it, how and what day it will be aired.

Jordyn Woods is going to be the focus of web talk show Red Table Talk this week to, we assume, have her say on the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal and we've finally got details over when and where to catch the full interview.

Jordyn Woods Set To Reveal All On Talk Show With 'Aunt' Jada Pinkett Smith

Kylie Jenner's long term BFF shocked everyone when she broke her silence after the Kardashian scandal by posting a video of herself on a studio set to her Instagram page, which people quickly worked out was the 'red table' in Jada's Facebook web series.

So, when will the interview of the year air, how can you watch it and where are you headed for to hear Jordyn's take on the whole thing?

When will the Jordyn Woods episode of Red Table Talk air?

RTT's Facebook account has announced the episode will air this Friday March 1st, although they haven't specified a time yet.

As it's a web series, the episode will automatically saved to be viewed after the fact, as can be seen with other episodes on their page.

Where can I watch the Red Table Talk?

The talk show is a relatively new web TV talk show series, having debuted back in May of 2018, that is hosted on Facebook Watch, a video-on-demand service ran by the social media site.

How do I watch Jordyn on Red Table Talk?

Fortunately, as it's on a web series and not a US TV channel, the whole episode will be immediately available either to stream live on Friday, or to watch at a later time.

This means no waiting around for anyone in a different country and we can only imagine how many people are going to be tuning in!

Who is the host of Red Table Talk?

Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of Will Smith hosts the show alongside daughter Willow and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Jordyn Woods's family have been close friends with the Smiths for years and she's said to be so close to them she refers to them as 'aunt and uncle', so it's actually little surprise she's choosing to break her silence with someone she knows and trusts.

me: Wow this Kardashian drama is going to get old fast

Jordyn Woods: reveals she’s doing a #RedTableTalk interview

me:pic.twitter.com/RXzoRjgHQN — haz (@harrylethaby) February 26, 2019

