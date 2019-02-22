Jordyn Woods And Tristan Thompson ‘Involved For Over A Month’

Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson were apparently 'involved for over a month'. Picture: Getty

Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson were apparently involved with each other for over a month before they were caught getting close at a house party – resulting in the break up of his relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson have been in the headlines for days, ever since it emerged the best friend of Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend were reportedly spotted getting close.

The scandal has resulted in the end of Khloe and Tristan’s relationship, less than a year after they welcomed their first baby, True, together.

Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods Speaks Out Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal – 'It's Been Real'

And just when you thought the Kardashian family drama couldn’t get any worse, it has now been claimed Jordyn and Tristan’s fling has been going on longer than first thought.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, sources close to the NBA player said the duo have “been involved for a month”.

Jordyn has moved out of best friend Kylie’s house amid the drama, until the mother of Stormi Webster figures out how to handle the situation.

Khloe meanwhile shared a series of emotional Instagram messages, saying she felt “betrayed” by the situation.

