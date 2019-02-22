Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods Speaks Out Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal – 'It's Been Real'

Jordan Woods has spoken out amid the Tristan Thompson scandal. Picture: Getty

Jordyn Woods has boldly made a public appearance for the first time amid claims she and Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson hooked up at a house party.

Jordyn Woods has had an eventful week, reportedly moving out of Kylie Jenner’s house following rumours Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with the 21 year old.

But the model put the drama to one side to for her business commitments, attending an Eyelure event to launch her new eyelash range.

While at the event Jordyn lightly brushed over what’s happened when she gave a brief speech to her fellow eventgoers.

In a video uploaded to an Instagram account titled Kylie Snapchat, Jordyn said: “Through everything that’s been going on, you know it’s been real, and Eyelure has been super real.”

However, fans were less than impressed with Jordyn’s statement and weren’t really sure what she meant.

“She’s making absolutely no sense,” replied one person on Instagram, as another said: “Kylie would’ve been there if she didn’t press up smh.”

“’It was ‘real’, what was ‘real’? Let’s talk about it cos I was rooting for yo a**,” tweeted another.

However, some were quick to defend her, with one person adding: “We don’t get it either, but I think that she’s saying that after everything that happened she’s grateful for the brand and their support.”

“I know What she did is not right, please stop judging her she's a human [sic],” begged another.

Khloe Kardashian also made a public appearance following the scandal, putting on a brave face to attend a PrettyLittleThing event days after finding out what happened.

