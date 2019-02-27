Is Kylie Jenner’s Best Friend Jordyn Woods Related To 'Uncle' Will Smith & Red Table Talk Host Jada Pinkett Smith?

Jordyn Woods calls Will Smith 'Uncle Willy'. Picture: instagram

Is Jordyn Woods related to Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith? Fans are all asking the same question about Kylie Jenner’s best friend ahead of her highly anticipated Red Table Talk appearance…

Jordyn Woods has made headlines since it emerged she apparently ‘hooked-up’ with her best friend’s (Kylie Jenner), sister’s (Khloe Kardashian) baby daddy (Tristan Thompson).

And now she’s set to reveal all on an episode of Red Table Talk, which is hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones.

Jordyn once shared an adorable childhood photograph of herself with Will Smith, which she captioned: “Happy birthday to a man who has greatly impacted my life. Love you Uncle Willy.”

But is she related to the famous family? Well, Jordyn has referred to Will Smith as ‘uncle’ before on Instagram. However, it turns out they’re not actually blood related. Just really good family friends.

According to Will’s son, Jaden, he and Jordyn have been friends since birth. He once shared a post about her on Instagram which read: “Jordyn Is One Of The First People I Ever Met, We've Been Friends Since A Few Days After I Was Born And Always Will Be Lexington Lives Through The Spirit Of Sherman Way. Remember This.”

In fact, it was Jaden who introduced Jordyn to her BFF Kylie Jenner and the rest is history!

