Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson Reportedly ‘Made An Agreement’ To Deny Their Hook-Up ‘If They Got Caught’

Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson reportedly hooked-up at a party in LA. Picture: instagram

Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson apparently ‘made an agreement’ to deny their hook-up ‘if they got caught’ and we can’t handle it.

Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods found herself in hot water last week when reports emerged that she had ‘made out’ with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson at a party.

However, it’s now emerged the pair ‘made an agreement’ to deny their hook up ‘if they got caught’.

Jordyn Woods And Tristan Thompson ‘Involved For Over A Month’

Jordyn, who has reportedly blamed her decision on being drunk, apparently ‘started crying when she was told what she did’.

A source told People: “It seemed she had an agreement with Tristan that they would deny hooking up if they got caught. He said no one would find out.

“Jordyn was shocked when the family did find out and confronted her. Jordyn acted very distraught. But the family feels that she is mostly upset that she got caught.”

The pair apparently went to see Drake with a group of mutual friends before heading back to Tristan’s house for an after party in LA.

The source added: “Tristan and Jordyn were definitely hanging close to one another and were being very flirty.

“Tristan had his arms around her at one point. Jordyn stood by him the entire time they were out and he was laughing and smiling at her.

“Jordyn stayed at Tristan's house partying with him and his friends until the early hours of the morning, and they were very touchy.

“They sat together on the couch and were talking and cuddling for hours. They had chemistry the entire night and everyone could see it ... You could tell they were into each other.”

The saga continues!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Kardashian Drama