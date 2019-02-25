Jordyn Woods Claims She Was ‘Blackout Drunk’ When She Hooked Up With Tristan Thompson

25 February 2019, 10:25

Jordyn Woods claimed to not remember kissing Tristan Thompson.
Jordyn Woods claimed to not remember kissing Tristan Thompson. Picture: Instagram

Jordyn has apparently been begging for forgiveness from Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian following her drunken mistake.

Following the shock news that Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods had hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, she is now claiming to have been ‘blackout drunk’ when it happened.

Jordyn Woods And Tristan Thompson ‘Involved For Over A Month’

According to TMZ, Jordyn claims she can’t handle alcohol and has been begging Kylie and Khloe for forgiveness since the cheating was revealed.

The site claims Jordyn was already ‘wasted’ before she even arrived at the house party where their sources claim she ‘snuggled up’ to Tristan and is now claiming she “doesn't even remember how she got to the party or anything that happened there”.

The source also claimed that Jordyn had no recollection of the kiss even happening and started crying when she was told what she had done.

There were claims that Jordyn and Tristan had been hooking up for up to a month, but the sources claim it was in fact a one-off and there were no secret texts or DMs between the pair.

The kiss hasn’t ended well for Jordyn who has had to move out of Kylie Jenner’s guest house and back in with her mother and the fate of their friendship is still unclear.

