Jordyn Woods Set To Reveal All On Talk Show With 'Aunt' Jada Pinkett Smith

27 February 2019, 10:08

Jordyn Woods is set to reveal everything that went down between her and Khloé Kardashian's (ex) boyfriend Tristan Thompson on web TV show 'Red Table Talk' with Jada Pinkett Smith and daughter, Willow Smith.

Jordyn Woods is set to break her silence on the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal in a sit down 'Red Table Talk' with her 'Aunt' Jada Pinkett Smith, breaking the internet when she posted a teaser to her Instagram story last night.

Jordyn Woods Claims She Was ‘Blackout Drunk’ When She Hooked Up With Tristan Thompson

Jordyn Woods to reveal her side of Tristan Thompson scandal on web talk show
Jordyn Woods to reveal her side of Tristan Thompson scandal on web talk show. Picture: Instagram/Red Table Talk

In the short clip she's since deleted, Jordyn walks onto the set and sits down at the red table, staring defiantly into the camera, leading people to believe the conversation isn't going to be as apologetic as many hoped.

It's also emerged that Jordyn will likely be breaking a Kardashian NDA agreement which everyone close to the family famously has to sign to 'put a muzzle' on people from spilling the family's secrets.

Larsa Pippen speaks about Jordyn Woods's upcoming tell-all
Larsa Pippen speaks about Jordyn Woods's upcoming tell-all. Picture: Instagram/Comments By Celebs

Kardashian pal Larsa Pippen has commented on Jordyn's upcoming 'tell-all' saying she 'can't wait' to see if she recounts the same story she 'told to Khloé when she checked her.'

She wrote: "Can't wait to see what version of her story she tells. Hope it's the same she told @khloekardashian when she checked her".

Most people don't realise that Jordyn's family and the Smiths have been family friends forever and she reportedly even calls Wills and Jada 'Aunt and Unclue' and was actually first introduced to Kylie by Jayden Smith.

So, when she dropped the 'tell-all' teaser yesterday, people were fully shook, but now it's known to be for Jada's talk show, people realise she's going to speak about the scandal in her own time and with people she trusts.

