Jordyn Woods Red Table Talk: Why Kylie Jenner’s BFF Really Chose To Give Tell-All Interview On Tristan Thompson Scandal

28 February 2019, 11:51 | Updated: 28 February 2019, 11:55

Jordyn Woods will tell her side of the story on Red Table Talk
Jordyn Woods will tell her side of the story on Red Table Talk. Picture: Getty

Jordyn Woods’ side of the story will be shared on Friday in an interview on Red Table Talk – over one week after it emerged the best friend of Kylie Jenner “hooked up” with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Trstan Thompson.

Jordyn Woods has a lot of people wondering why she has chosen to appear on Red Table Talk – the Facebook Watch talk show hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith.

The best friend of Kylie Jenner is set to give a tell-all interview, after facing reports she and Tristan Thompson “hooked up” behind Khloe Kardashian’s back.

Jordyn Woods Dated Khloe Kardashian's Ex James Harden Before Tristan Thompson

But after a huge amount of backlash from the Kardashians’ fans and a number of cryptic social media hints made by Khloe, a lot of people are questioning Jordyn’s decision to tell her side of the story.

A new report from TMZ claims Jordyn went to Jada because she felt she’d have a fair chance to tell her story, as the 21 year old and her family are very close with the Smiths.

She is apparently eager to tell her story and express her regret.

Sources also told the publication Jordyn feels “her life is ruined” and believes the Kardashians “can break her in every way” – professionally, socially and monetarily.

To make matters worse, it’s now emerged Jordyn dated Khloe’s ex James Harden around the same time of her fling with Tristan – but this romance reportedly had Koko’s blessing.

