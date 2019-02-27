Khloe Kardashian ‘Likes’ Tweet Saying Jordyn Woods ‘Slept With’ Tristan Thompson: ‘She Smeared Her Own Name’

27 February 2019, 17:18 | Updated: 27 February 2019, 17:27

Khloe Kardashian 'liked' a tweet saying Jordan and Tristan slept together
Khloe Kardashian 'liked' a tweet saying Jordan and Tristan slept together. Picture: Getty / Twitter

Khloe Kardashian has continued to drop cryptic hints about what happened with her ex Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods – the best friend of Kylie Jenner.

Khloe Kardashian liked – and swiftly un-liked – a tweet claiming Jordyn Woods slept with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson – fuelling the fire as Jordyn prepares to share her side of the story.

Following a week of speculation over what happened between Khloe’s baby daddy and Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Khloe appears to have hinted they slept together.

Jordyn Woods Set To Reveal All On Talk Show With 'Aunt' Jada Pinkett Smith

The tweet Khloe ‘liked’ read: “She slept with Khloé's baby daddy, and they haven’t even publicly said ONE bad thing about her, just unfollowed her, so how is that the Kardashians fault? Jordyn smeared her OWN name!”

The fan’s tweet was in response to another social media user who defended Jordyn, writing: “Her and her family are REAL cool with the Smiths so I really want them to paint her in a good light. The Kardashian’s are obviously smearing her name for ratings, but Jordyn deserves a win!”

It comes days before Jordyn will share her side of the story on Jada Pinkett Smith’s talk show Red Table Talk.

Meanwhile, Tristan has proved his ex girlfriend is still on his mind by liking – and then un-liking – a photo of Khloe clad in a skin-tight bodysuit.

Khloe Kardashian has since un-liked the cryptic tweet
Khloe Kardashian has since un-liked the cryptic tweet. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Twitter

