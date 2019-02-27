Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson ‘Likes’ Her Raunchy Instagram Photos Amid Jordyn Woods Scandal

Khloe Kardashian's ex is still liking her Instagram photos. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram / Getty

Tristan Thompson has continued to ‘like’ ex Khloe Kardashian’s sexy Instagram pictures, after she posted racy snaps with sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian amid Tristan and Jordyn Woods’ cheating allegations.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson recently split over claims he “hooked up” with Jordyn Woods – the best friend of Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner.

However, days after reports of the scandal emerged Khloe returned to posting sexy snaps on Instagram and her ex boyfriend has been ‘liking’ some of them.

Alongside her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, Khloe donned a glittering skin-tight bodysuit to show off her fabulous figure for a series of uploads.

Khloe Kardashian and her sisters posed for a series of steamy photos. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

In one snap Khloe placed her hand on Kourtney’s derriere, as Kendall did the same whilst pulling her best model pose on the floor in a red leather mini dress.

Khloe’s ex Tristan was one of the thousands to ‘like’ the picture, proving his ex girlfriend is still on his mind.

However, it wasn’t long before the NBA player ‘unliked’ the post.

Meanwhile, Jordyn Woods is set to tell her side of the story when she appears on Jada Pinkett Smith’s talk show.

