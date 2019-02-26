The Kardashians Are Worried Kylie Jenner Won’t Cope Without Jordyn Woods In Her Life

26 February 2019, 09:37

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are spending time apart.
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are spending time apart. Picture: Instagram

The youngest Kardashian sister is said to have been “in tears every day” since Jordyn Woods was caught kissing Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

The Kardashians are said to be worried about Kylie Jenner after sources claim she has been “in tears every day” since the news about her best friend Jordyn Woods hooking up with Tristan Thompson broke.

Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson Reportedly ‘Made An Agreement’ To Deny Their Hook-Up ‘If They Got Caught’

Jordyn moved out of Kylie’s guest house after it emerged that she had kissed Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan, which has left Kylie distraught.

An insider told the tabloids, “Kylie is devastated about everything. She would never have guessed this would happen. Jordyn is her closest friend and she relies on her so heavily.

"She gets advice on everything from her – Jordyn goes to pretty much every business meeting with Kylie. They live together, she helps care for Stormi, she drives her places, she is emotional support when Kylie is overwhelmed.

"Faced with losing all of that, Kylie is really upset. She's been in tears every day and the whole family is very concerned she won't be able to cope without her.”

It’s unlikely Jordyn will be welcomed back into the family as she had been before after such a massive betrayal to both Khloe and Kylie’s trust however.

Jordyn has since moved back in with her mother and Khloe Kardashian has unfollowed her on social media as well as wiping all the photos of Jordyn modeling her Good American jeans range from her website.

