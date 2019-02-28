Jordyn Woods Dated Khloe Kardashian's Ex James Harden Before Tristan Thompson

Jordyn Woods dated Khloé Kardashian's ex James Harden. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

Jordyn Woods has already dated one of Khloé Kardashian's exes and it happened just before the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal broke.

It turns out that Jordyn Woods has actually dated another of Khloé Kardashian's exes just before the whole Tristan Thompson scandal went public and the two happened in very close proximity of each other.

Yup, in what is a pretty shocking new revelation to the whole story, The Blast is reporting that Jordyn 'spent one-on-one time' with Khloé's NBA player ex, James Harden, but Jordyn has gotten Koko's blessing this time around.

They claim sources close to the 'situation' told them: "Woods told friends that she 'hooked up' with the Houston Rockets star right after her infamous meet up with Thompson."

Jordyn's rendez-vous with James is said to have occurred on February 18th, after the party she attended with Tristan on or just after Valentine's Day 'ater James returned home from the NBA All-Star game in Charlotte, NC'.

Jordyn Woods spent 'one-on-one' time with Khloé Kardashian's ex James Harden. Picture: Getty Images

Khloé and James dated back in 2015 for eight months and it's well known that he called the year they were together the 'worst' of his life due to the media attention that came with dating a Kardashian.

He told Sports Illustrated why he ended the relationship, saying: "I didn’t like all the attention. I feel like it was for no reason. I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there."

"I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares?"

"It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates. I had to eliminate that."

Seeing as Jordyn sought Khloé's approval before 'hooking up' with James, it must have come as even more a shock when the Tristan news broke, something Larsa Pippen, a friend to the family, has confirmed happened.

Larsa Pippen wants to hear Jordyn Woods's version of events on Red Table Talk. Picture: Twitter/ Hollywood Unlocked

The Red Table Talk with Jordyn Woods drops this Friday on Facebook Watch and there's a whole lot that needs to be cleared up and with Khloé liking and un-liking tweets 'confirming' her and Tristan slept together, it seems like the scandal isn't going to slow down any time soon.

