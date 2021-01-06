Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Getting Divorced

Kim Kardashian has filed for a divorce from Kanye West. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian has apparently filed for a divorce from her husband, Kanye West, after it's said that she was "done" with the relationship.

After seven years of marriage, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have decided to end their relationship, after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reportedly filed for divorce.

According to Page Six, a source has said "they are keeping it low-key but they are done", and that a divorce is coming up, after Kim hired attorney, Laura Wasser.

> WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To End Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

It's said that, recently, Kim had been seen not wearing her wedding ring, whilst the 'Stronger' rapper had been spending time in his ranch in Wyoming, instead of with his family.

According to the source, Kim actually asked Kanye to spend some time at his ranch "so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce", as she was "done" with the relationship.

Continuing, the source said "Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are, reportedly, getting divorced. Picture: Getty

"She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer; she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s***, and she's just had enough of it."

Alternatively, another source close to Kanye said that he began to find Kim and her family "unbearable," and that he was "completely over" the family.

In July, Kanye took to Twitter to write "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform"

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip