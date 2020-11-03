Exclusive

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To End Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

3 November 2020, 08:22 | Updated: 3 November 2020, 08:31

Caitlyn Jenner spoke to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp about her feelings towards KUWTK coming to an end.

After 13 years, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is coming to an end, after it was announced on Instagram. One of the show's stars, Caitlyn Jenner, shared her feelings about the finale.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Caitlyn said "It's sad, in a way, that it is the end of an era.

> Harry Styles And Kendall Jenner Relationship 'Would Be Amazing' Says Dad Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner spoke about KUWTK with Roman Kemp
Caitlyn Jenner spoke about KUWTK with Roman Kemp. Picture: PA Images

"You kind of realise that Kendall and Kylie [Jenner] were nine or ten years old when the show started," continued Roman's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! campmate.

"The show is only going to get you so far," said Caitlyn about her daughters' careers. "If you want to do well in life, you've got to go out and be an entrepreneur.

Caitlyn went on to compare how the life of a celebrity is similar to a business, praising both Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian's successes on Instagram.

> Why Is Keeping Up With The Kardashians Ending?

In a lengthy Instagram post, Kim announced the ending of KUWTK, saying "To our amazing fans. It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.

"We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way.

"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who've spent countless hours documenting our lives."

> Grab Our App For The Latest Kardashians News And Gossip

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles' fans got excited over his hair on the set of Don't Worry Darling

Harry Styles Debuts Short, Gelled Hair On Set Of Don't Worry, Darling

Holiday companies are offering discounts on 2021 and 2022 travel

Holiday To Help Out Scheme Begins Offering Discounted Travel In 2021

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber went Instagram official

Jacob Elordi And Kaia Gerber Share Their First Photos Together On Social Media

Chrissy Teigen now has a tattoo as a permanent reminder of her baby son Jack

Chrissy Teigen Gets Tattoo Tribute After Loss Of Baby Jack

Check out the filming locations behind Netflix's Holidate

Where Was Holidate Filmed?

The travel rules have changed for lockdown part two

Can I Go On Holiday In Lockdown? The New Travel Rules For England

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album