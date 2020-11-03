Exclusive

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To End Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Caitlyn Jenner spoke to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp about her feelings towards KUWTK coming to an end.

After 13 years, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is coming to an end, after it was announced on Instagram. One of the show's stars, Caitlyn Jenner, shared her feelings about the finale.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Caitlyn said "It's sad, in a way, that it is the end of an era.

Caitlyn Jenner spoke about KUWTK with Roman Kemp. Picture: PA Images

"You kind of realise that Kendall and Kylie [Jenner] were nine or ten years old when the show started," continued Roman's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! campmate.

"The show is only going to get you so far," said Caitlyn about her daughters' careers. "If you want to do well in life, you've got to go out and be an entrepreneur.

Caitlyn went on to compare how the life of a celebrity is similar to a business, praising both Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian's successes on Instagram.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Kim announced the ending of KUWTK, saying "To our amazing fans. It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.

"We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way.

"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who've spent countless hours documenting our lives."

