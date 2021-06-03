Khloé Kardashian Explains Why Her Height Looks Different In Pictures

3 June 2021, 16:20

Khloe Kardashian had to clear up how tall she really is
Khloé Kardashian had to clear up how tall she really is. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Khloé Kardashian had to assure fans she’s not shrinking after responding to questions about her height.

Khloé Kardashian had to clarify she’s still the tallest Kardashian sister – along with Kendall Jenner – after a photo with younger sibling Kylie made it look like they were the same height.

The mum of one responded to a fan wondering how she looked the same height as 5ft 6” Kylie in a recent Instagram snap.

What’s Really Going On Between Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson?

“Left pic giving STALLION, right pic giving average height,” the fan wrote on Twitter. “And kylie is like 5'6" right?????? @khloekardashian WHAT'S TEA? how tall are you? stop shrinking. shrink AFTER we meet [sic].

Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are the tallest of the sisters
Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are the tallest of the sisters. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé was quick to explain the situation, replying: "Hahahaha I love you. So on the pic next to Kylie I am leaning back on the wall and my legs are kind of staggered forward so I'm leaning so I look a little shorter. Does that make sense? I don't wanna look like a giant standing next to her.

“Although she is perfect height,” Khloe added.

She then responded to a fan who said they were insecure about their own 5’11” height until they saw Khloe owning it.

She told them: “Embrace you’re height! You’re so beautiful! Strut your stuff!”

Khloé Kardashian&squot;s boyfriend Tristan Thompson is 6&squot;7"
Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson is 6'7". Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

How tall is Khloé Kardashian?

Khloé is the tallest Kardashian sister at 5’10”, the same height as supermodel younger sis Kendall Jenner.

Oldest sibling Kourtney is 5’0”.

Kim Kardashian is 5’2”, Kylie is 5’6”, the same as mum Kris Jenner.

Meanwhile, Rob Kardashian stands tall at 6'1".

