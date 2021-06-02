Khloe Kardashian Threatens To Sue Model Claiming Tristan Thompson Is Her Baby Daddy

Khloe Kardashian is threatening to sue the model claiming Tristan Thompson is her baby daddy. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is suing a woman insisting Tristan Thompson is the father of her child.

Khloe Kardashian’s lawyer has issued a cease and desist letter to the model claiming Khloe’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who she shares daughter True with, is her baby daddy.

Kimberley Alexander was exposed for creating fake DMs claiming they were from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and now Khloe’s legal team have intervened.

On Monday Kimberley posted a screenshot to make it seem like the mum of one had messaged her on Instagram, however a later video proved the inboxes were fake.

Khloe Kardashian's attorney claimed she's being harassed by Kimberley Alexander were fake. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe is now threatening to sue the model, according to TMZ.

Attorney Lynda Goldman, who works for the youngest Kardashian sister, said multiple paternity tests have proved Tristan is not the father to her child.

However, Kimberley has continued to harass Khloe.

Tristan Thompson has taken paternity tests to prove the model's baby is not his. Picture: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share daughter True. Picture: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

The tirade has been ongoing for a year, with Tristan first taking a paternity test in 2020.

When the result came back showing he wasn’t the father of her child, she claimed it was ‘falsified on purpose’.

The couple had to send a cease and desist in that instance too.

