Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Hilariously Roasts Her ‘Influencer Voice’

North West has just called out her mum, Kim Kardashian for 'talking differently' in a hilarious clip.

North West is no stranger to calling out her reality TV star mama Kim Kardashian, and her latest roast of the SKIMs owner has gone viral!

The 8-year-old daughter of Kim and Kanye West interrupted the mother-of-four while she was promoting a beauty brand in a video she shared to her Instagram Stories.

As Kim began doing her makeup haul, North said: “Why do you talk different?”, before Kim responded with, “For my videos, I'm the same human being.

She added: “I don't talk different. How do I talk different? Guys, do you think I talk different when I'm talking about contour?"



North West roasted Kim Kardashian in a new clip. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

North went on to hilariously imitate her mum by exaggerating her ‘influencer voice’ and we’re still not over it!

North’s cousin and daughter of Kourtney, Penelope, seemed to agree, with Kim asking: “Is that how I sound Penelope?”, before she replied with a nod.

This isn’t the first time North has roasted Kim on social media as she previously called out her mother, shutting down Kim’s claims that she loved Olivia Rodrigo’s hit song ‘Driver’s License’.

At the time, Kim recorded a clip saying: “I can’t wait for her [Olivia’s] album. You know I love ‘Drivers License’.”

North West's impression of Kim Kardashian has gone viral. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

North West called out Kim Kardashian's 'influencer voice'. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

North was quick to shut it down and trolled the KKW Beauty founder by saying: “You never listen to it.”

North is the eldest of her siblings; she is the older sister of her brothers Saint and Psalm and her younger sister Chicago.

Kimye are currently sharing joint custody of their four kids after filing for divorce back in February.

