9 September 2021

Kylie Jenner has treated fans to a string of glowing photos displaying her baby bump just one day after confirming she’s pregnant with her second child.

Kylie Jenner only confirmed on Wednesday that she’s expecting her second baby with boyfriend Travis Scott, and she has now shared the first snaps of her bump!

Stepping out for her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy, the makeup mogul dressed in all white as she sported a white leather dress with a matching trench coat.

It goes without saying that the mama-to-be looked glowing in the new photos!

Kylie Jenner stepped out in NYC debuting her baby bump
Kylie Jenner stepped out in NYC debuting her baby bump. Picture: Getty
Kylie Jenner stepped out for the first time since announcing her pregnancy
Kylie Jenner stepped out for the first time since announcing her pregnancy. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

She debuted her baby bump while out in New York City for New York Fashion Week and fans are obsessed with her look.

Taking to Instagram to share the series of pics, even her celeb friends couldn’t get enough of how incredible she looked, with her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou calling her a “hot mama”.

A close pal of Kylie’s, Yris Palmer simply wrote “Yasss,” alongside some fire emojis.

Kylie Jenner shared snaps of her growing baby bump
Kylie Jenner shared snaps of her growing baby bump. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner is expecting her second baby with boyfriend Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner is expecting her second baby with boyfriend Travis Scott. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

This comes just a day after Kylie melted fans’ hearts with her adorable pregnancy announcement video, which included glimpses of daughter Stormi kissing her baby bump and telling momager Kris Jenner she’s expecting again.

Kylie’s second pregnancy was first reported back in August, with many fan theories suggesting she might reveal the news herself at the 2021 Met Gala.

The 24-year-old famously kept her first pregnancy out of the spotlight, only revealing to the world that she was pregnant with her first child once she announced the birth of Stormi in February 2018.

