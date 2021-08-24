Fans Are Convinced That Kylie Jenner Will Reveal Her Alleged Pregnancy At This Event

Will Kylie Jenner confirm the rumours on the red carpet? Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram/Getty

Kylie Jenner is allegedly pregnant, will she put the rumours to rest with a showstopping event appearance? Fans seem to think so...

News whirred over the weekend reporting that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together... but when will the exciting intel be confirmed?

The 24-year-old business mogul had a famously secretive first pregnancy back in 2017, she didn't announce her baby news until she welcomed daughter, Stormi, the following February.

Fans have their own theories about how Kylie would debut a growing baby bump – here's the lowdown.

Kylie Jenner's family with Travis Scott is reportedly growing. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The internet went into a frenzy on Friday as TMZ reported that the reality TV star was apparently expecting.

Since the media storm, fans have been theorising how Jenner will announce that she and rapper boyfriend Travis are becoming a family of four!

It wasn't long before social media users turned their attention to the fact that the Met Gala is right around the corner...

Are the fans right about Kylie Jenner's pregnancy? Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner always makes a splash at the Met Gala. Picture: Getty

The Kar-Jenner clan famously turn it out on the Met Gala red carpet every year!

Typically, the lavish and exclusive event occurs on the first Monday of every May but due to the pandemic, the famous bash will return on September 13th.

Stans are convinced that the Kylie Cosmetics owner will don a stunning gown that shows off her baby bump at the iconic event – and we hope they're right!

One Twitter user wrote: "I'm imagining using the met gala as her announcement. like her designer is designing a dress to make it an over the top moment to announce her pregnancy bc the devil works hard but kris jenner works harder [sic]."

I bet Kylie Jenner wanted to make her pregnancy announcement at the Met Gala but TMZ ruined pic.twitter.com/DprBYZD5KM — BabyJasmin🍒 (@godbritbrit) August 20, 2021

I wonder if Kylie Jenners gonna reveal/confirm her pregnancy to the world at the met gala 🤔 — Beth 🐼 (@Bethany01219696) August 23, 2021

✨speaking this into existence✨



if kylie is pregnant, i’m imagining using the met gala as her announcement. like her designer is designing a dress to make it an over the top moment to announce her pregnancy bc the devil works hard but kris jenner works harder pic.twitter.com/2DCZCM34fW — carly (@carlyynicolee_) August 19, 2021

Another fan posted: "I wonder if Kylie Jenners gonna reveal/confirm her pregnancy to the world at the met gala."

The celeb couple made a joint appearance at the 2019 gala, Camp: Notes on Fashion. This year's instalment is called In America: A Lexicon of Fashion – we can't wait to see how the Kardashians interpret the theme.

If Kylie's previous Met Gala looks are anything to go by, then we have no doubt that her red carpet look will be unforgettable.

