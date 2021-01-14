Who Is Noah Centino’s Girlfriend? Meet Stassie Karanikolaou

14 January 2021, 16:43

Noah Centineo is dating Stassie Karanikolaou
Noah Centineo is dating Stassie Karanikolaou. Picture: Getty / Stassie Karanikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou might be more famously know as Kylie Jenner’s BFF, but she’s also the girlfriend of Noah Centineo.

By Kathryn Knight

Noah Centineo, 24, and girlfriend Stassie Karanikolaou started dating at the end of last year, but the couple have so far kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

There were wild rumours they’d secretly married in October, but these were quickly debunked.

To All The Boys: Always & Forever 2021 Release Date As Netflix Franchise Ends This Year

Nonetheless, To All the Boys fans are keen to find out more about heartthrob Noah’s (who plays Peter in the films) love life, and just who is his girlfriend Stassie Karanikolaou.

Here are all the details you need on Noah and his new girlfriend…

Noah Centineo started dating Stassie at the end of 2020
Noah Centineo started dating Stassie at the end of 2020. Picture: Getty

Who is Noah Centineo dating?

Noah is dating model and lip kit queen Kylie Jenner’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, 23.

The couple have kept their relationship off of social media since they began dating, but they were papped kissing, holding hands and looking very close at Kylie and their pals’ Halloween party last year.

Stassie Karanikolaou is best friends with Kylie Jenner
Stassie Karanikolaou is best friends with Kylie Jenner. Picture: Stassie Karanikolaou/Instagram

Who is Noah Centineo’s girlfriend Stassie Karanikolaou?

Stassie’s real name is Anastasia Karanikolaou but in the world of Instagram she’s known as ‘Stassie baby’, where she has over 9 million followers.

The 23-year-old is a social media star and model who has worked for Good American, the brand of Kylie’s big sister Khloe Kardashian.

Stassie Karanikolaou and Noah Centineo have been hanging out with Kylie Jenner
Stassie Karanikolaou and Noah Centineo have been hanging out with Kylie Jenner. Picture: Stassie Karanikolaou/Instagram

How did Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou meet?

Noah and Stassie started out as friends, getting together to film a project, but they “ended up connecting and having chemistry,” a source told E!

The pair have apparently been hanging out in a group setting with friends, as well as at each other’s houses – socially distanced, we hope!

What happened to Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren?

Noah was previously in a relationship with Alexis Ren, a Sports Illustrated model and ballet dancer, but they split at the start of 2020.

Three months after going Instagram official, they called it quits in April last year in classic showbiz-split style.

The reason they split isn’t yet known but after their break-up they removed all traces of each other from their respective social media profiles.

