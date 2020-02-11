To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You: Noah Centineo's Revealed How He Got His Face Scar

Noah Centineo Explains How He Got His Face Scar. Picture: Getty

'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' star Noah Centineo has faced plenty of questions about his face scar and the answer is actually quite intense.

'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' has finally arrived on Netflix, but how much do you know about Peter Kavinsky actor Noah Centineo and in particular, his face scar?

Noah Centineo Bleached His Beard And Fans Don’t Know What To Think

Back when Noah soared to fame in the first To All The Boys film, fans became annoyed after various publications began photoshopping Noah's scar out of pictures and the whole thing just made us more curious about how he got it in the first place.

Petition to make people STOP photoshopping Noah Centineo’s scar off of pictures — Noah Centineo Updates (@NoahCentUpdates) September 5, 2018

wish they would stop editing Noah’s scar out — 𝓳𝓪𝓷 ✰ (@pcterkavinsky) August 31, 2018

Okay but I want to know how Noah got that scar too 👀 — 🌻 (@toldbylea) August 29, 2018

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Noah revealed exactly how he got his face scar and it turns out that it was as a result of a dog bit when he was younger,

Noah explained, "I got attacked by a dog. I got attacked when I was six years old by a Mastiff. He ripped a hole in my face, so you could see my teeth, my gums, and all the way through my tongue to the other side. There was a massive, gaping hole."

Sounds like a pretty traumatising experience for a six year old to go through, however Noah went on to reveal that he doesn't blame the dog at all, saying, "The dog didn't know what it was doing."

🦆 A post shared by Noah Centineo (@ncentineo) on Aug 30, 2018 at 8:58am PDT

He went on to add, "I specifically remember him lunging, being pulled away from him, and then looking back and seeing him cock his head like he didn't really understand what happened. Some people were like, 'Do you wanna put the dog down?' I was crying, like, 'No, he didn't mean to do it!'"

Turns out Noah even got a dog after the incident, which helped him avoid building up a fear of them - it was called Mackenzie!

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Celeb News!