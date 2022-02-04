Kanye West & His Friends Sing Along To Shady Pete Davidson Lyric At Julia Fox’s Birthday Party

Kanye West's Pete Davidson lyrics was sung by everyone at Julia Fox's birthday party. Picture: Getty

Kanye West didn’t hold back when it came to throwing shade at Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kanye West made headlines earlier this month after he dropped a pretty shocking lyric about Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson in his new track ‘Eazy’.

Ye referenced his divorce from his estranged wife in the song and went on to call out the Saturday Night Live star in a very shady way.

Referencing his near-fatal car crash in 2002, the ‘Yeezy’ star raps: “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**.”

Just weeks after the song dropped, Kanye enjoyed singing along to the lyric with his pals at his girlfriend Julia Fox’s birthday party.

Kanye West celebrated Julia Fox's birthday with her friends. Picture: Getty

Julia Fox celebrated her 32nd birthday. Picture: Alamy

In a clip that has gone viral online, the ex-husband of the KUWTK star can be seen rapping along to the lyrics in a room full of people at Julia’s party.

Fans took to Twitter to comment on the video, with one saying: “This is wild af [sic].”

“He really meant that pete bar if he raps it out loud,” added another.

Ye rapping along to "EAZY" at Julia Fox's birthday party last night (2.2.22) pic.twitter.com/JLcokk8Asn — Ye Media (@KanyeMedia_) February 3, 2022

Kimye filed for divorce in February last year. Picture: Alamy

Kanye West name-dropped Pete Davidson in his 'Eazy' lyrics. Picture: Alamy

“This is wild to sing with people like it was chill song or sum [sic],” penned a third.

Kanye’s romance with Julia has been getting super intense since they began dating last month, with Ye allegedly ‘ready to propose’ to the actress.

Proving to be a generous boyfriend, Ye even splurged on baby Birkin bags for Julia and five of her closest friends.

The designer bags come with a huge price tag, starting at $8,500 (£6,351) each.

