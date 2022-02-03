Julia Fox Starred In Travis Scott’s Music Video 3 Years Before Kanye West Romance

3 February 2022, 09:51

Julia Fox played the main role in Travis Scott's music video years before she began dating Kanye West
Julia Fox played the main role in Travis Scott's music video years before she began dating Kanye West. Picture: Travis Scott/YouTube/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kanye West’s girlfriend Julia Fox starred in a Travis Scott music video back in 2019.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Julia Fox has reminded fans that long before her relationship with Kanye West, she starred in a Travis Scott music video.

The Uncut Gems actress has seemingly never been that far out of the Kardashians' world as she shared footage of the time she was in a music video for Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend.

Julia shared a throwback clip to her Instagram Stories, leaving fans baffled at the connection.

Kanye West ‘Ready To Propose’ To Julia Fox After One Month Of Dating

Julia Fox starred in Travis Scott's music video for Jackboys
Julia Fox starred in Travis Scott's music video for Jackboys. Picture: Travis Scott/YouTube
Julia Fox appeared in a music video for Kylie Jenner's boyfriend in 2019
Julia Fox appeared in a music video for Kylie Jenner's boyfriend in 2019. Picture: @juliafox/Instagram

The 32-year-old was in Travis’ 2019 music video for ‘Jackboys’ and even had a snap of them cosied up posted to her Instagram at the time.

This isn’t the first time a subtle connection between Julia and the Kardashians has been uncovered, after fans resurfaced an old photoshoot she did with Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

The photoshoot was for Paper magazine back in 2019 and saw the stars posing as Barbie and Ken with very realistic plastic-looking features.

Julia Fox has been dating Kanye West for a month
Julia Fox has been dating Kanye West for a month. Picture: Getty

Julia and Kanye have been growing closer since first meeting at an NYE party last month.

It was even reported earlier this week that the Yeezy star is allegedly ‘ready to propose’ to the actress after just one month of dating.

This comes after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February last year and has since gone on to date the Saturday Night Live star.

