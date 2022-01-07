Kim Kardashian Fans Unearth Link Between Pete Davidson And Kanye West’s New Girlfriend Julia Fox

7 January 2022

Capital FM

By Capital FM

There’s a surprising link between Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson and Kanye West’s new girlfriend Julia Fox.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West last February and they have both since moved on with their new respective partners, Pete Davidson and Julia Fox.

Fans have now unearthed a subtle link between Julia and SNL comedian Pete, just days after Kanye seemingly confirmed his new romance with the actress.

Once the news broke that Kanye and Julia were romantically involved, it wasn’t long for Kardashian fans to remind us that Julia and Pete actually starred in a photoshoot together a few years ago.

The photoshoot was for Paper magazine back in 2019 and saw the stars posing as Barbie and Ken with plastic-looking features.

Kanye West is reportedly dating actress Julia Fox
Kanye West is reportedly dating actress Julia Fox. Picture: Getty
Kim Kardashian's Pete Davidson knows Kanye West's girlfriend Julia Fox
Kim Kardashian's Pete Davidson knows Kanye West's girlfriend Julia Fox. Picture: Getty

It wouldn’t be a surprise link without a conspiracy theory, so of course fans started to theorise that their link was a little suspicious.

One fan tweeted: “In 2019 Pete Davidson and Julia Fox did a Paper Magazine photo shoot together. Now he’s dating Kim and she’s dating Kanye. Pretty wild.”

“Ok this julia fox / pete davidson paper mag shoot was just brought to my attention and i'm about to go full tin foil hat conspiracy theorist,” read another tweet.

“This pete davidson/julia fox photoshoot was an omen,” wrote a third.

Another went on to theorise it was the doings of Kris Jenner herself, writing: “Kanye west dating Julia fox while Kim is dating Pete Davidson and Julia and Pete having previously done a photoshoot together is either some crazy coincidence or kris Jenner works harder than the devil.”

It’s definitely a small world!

