Kanye West Surprises New 'Girlfriend' Julia Fox With PDA-Packed Photo Shoot

Kanye showers his new 'girlfriend' Julia Fox with luxurious gifts... Picture: Alamy

Kanye West and new flame Julia Fox got cosy with a surprise photo shoot on their most recent date night.

Kanye West, 44, pulled out all the stops for his new love interest Julia Fox, 31, as he whisked her away on a lavish date night.

The actress was treated to a trip to New York and a hotel suite filled with racks upon racks of designer clothing – now that's a treat!

The ‘Donda’ musician arranged for the Uncut Gems star to have a cosy photo shoot with all the fancy threads he had flown out to their hotel room.

The PDA-packed shoot - titled ‘Date Night’ - appeared in Interview Magazine, showing everything from sultry snaps to a behind-the-scenes look at the pair’s budding relationship...

Kanye West gives Julia Fox the star treatment. Picture: Alamy

Julia penned a short essay for the publication, detailing her whirlwind romance with Kanye, describing the extravagant date night and their ‘instant connection’.

The actress and filmmaker gushed over the dreamy date the hitmaker had orchestrated for her, flying them to the Big Apple, dining with her at a luxury restaurant and, of course, planning an entire shoot!

The 31-year-old wrote for the magazine: "After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true."

Julia Fox wrote about her romance with Kanye for a magazine. Picture: Getty

"It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised," Julia praised Kanye.

"Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!"

She even recounted how the pair met, revealing: "I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night."

The photos from the spontaneous shoot show the creative duo getting very cosy as Kanye styled her for the photographer – many of the snaps show the pair wrapped up in each other's arms.

Kanye's former beau, model Vinetria, called time on their relationship last month after the rapper was reportedly hoping for a reconciliation from estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Fox capped off her blog for Interview Magazine by stating: "I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride."

