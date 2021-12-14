Kim Kardashian Files For Immediate End To Marriage After Kanye West Begs To Reconcile

14 December 2021, 16:27

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian has requested to be legally single in new court documents, stating that there is no way her marriage to Kanye West can be fixed.

Kim Kardashian has filed for an immediate request to terminate her marriage to Kanye West.

The 41-year-old, who is currently dating Pete Davidson, has expressed that her relationship with Kanye is unsalvageable in new court documents obtained by ET.

Miley Cyrus Shades Kim Kardashian’s New Romance As She Serenades Pete Davidson

Kim first filed to be declared legally single last week and now the latest documents are said to emphasise her desire to terminate her marital status.

The SKIMS founder has requested for the courts to ‘grant an early and separate trial on the issue of the dissolution of the status of the marriage apart from other issues’.

Kim Kardashian filed for an immediate end to Kanye West marriage
Kim Kardashian filed for an immediate end to Kanye West marriage. Picture: Alamy
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February. Picture: Alamy

Kim stated in the documents that her marriage to the ‘Donda’ rapper has ‘irremediably broken down’, with the documents adding: “[Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to [West]. There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable."

Despite Kanye’s many public attempts to win back his estranged wife, the documents state that Kim has ‘no desire to reconcile’ and that there’s no way to fix their marriage, adding that counselling won’t save it either.

Kim is said to have added in the documents: “Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between (West) and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four children
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four children. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram
Kanye West has tried to win Kim Kardashian back in recent months
Kanye West has tried to win Kim Kardashian back in recent months. Picture: Alamy

"No counselling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time," she continued, "There will be no prejudice to (West) if our marriage is immediately dissolved, especially given the fact that throughout our marriage, we adhered to the terms of our premarital agreement and maintained the separate property character of our assets."

Kim goes on to say later on in the docs that Kanye did not respond to her request to terminate the marital status and that they are both deserving of an opportunity to build new lives.

Kimye’s court date for their divorce hearing is set for March 2022.

