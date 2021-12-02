Kanye West’s Plan To Get Back Together With Wife Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West wants to get back together. Picture: Getty / Kanye West/Instagram

Kanye West has vowed he and Kim Kardashian will get back together one day...

Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, separated from wife Kim Kardashian at the start of the year and the couple are in the midst of a divorce after seven years of marriage.

The showbiz pair share four children together; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm and have remained on good terms since their split for the sake of their kids.

The couple cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ on their divorce papers, after spending a lot of time apart after he bought a ranch in Wyoming in 2019.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian split at the start of 2021. Picture: Getty

They also isolated separately at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, months before Kanye made some shocking claims about his wife and her famous family.

But almost one year on since they announced their divorce and Kanye has been suggesting he wants to reunite with his wife, even saying ‘God will bring them back together’, despite the fact she’s dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

Not only did they have a family vacation in the summer, but as things got closer to the festive holidays Kanye’s been making it clear he wants to reunite with his wife.

Here’s everything Kanye’s done to show he’s trying to save their marriage…

Kanye shares picture of him and Kim kissing

Kanye West shared this photo the day after Thanksgiving. Picture: Kanye West/Instagram

The day after Thanksgiving in the US, Kanye posted a throwback photo on Instagram Stories of himself and Kim kissing.

He tagged his ex-wife in the upload and added a screenshot of a TMZ headline reading: ‘Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim And Him Back Together, Inspire Million’.

We’ve got more on that statement below…

Kanye says ‘God will reunite him and Kim’

Kanye West said Thanksgiving would reunite he and Kim. Picture: Getty

During a visit to a homeless shelter in LA the day before Thanksgiving, Kanye told those there it was an important time to get back together with loved ones.

He said the holiday was ‘all about restoring families’ and that they would be brought back together.

Kanye said: “When God, who has already wanted his soul, brings Kimye together, there's gonna be millions of families that are going to be influenced and see that they can overcome, could work as a separation of trauma.”

Kanye dressed Kim for the MET Gala 2021

Kanye West helped design Kim Kardashian's MET Gala outfit. Picture: Getty

Kim’s MET Gala outfit – the one that inspired millions of memes – was designed by Ye, in a collaboration with Balenciaga’s Demma Gvasalia.

On the night, in September, fans thought Kanye had discreetly joined Kim at the event after she arrived with a mystery man dressed in head to toe black to match the mum-of-four.

However, it turned out to be Balenciaga’s creative director himself.

Kim and Kanye reenact their wedding for ‘Donda’ launch

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West continue to support each other. Picture: Getty

Kim wore a wedding dress to Kanye’s ‘Donda’ album listening party, walking over to her husband in the gown for the final song of the night ‘No Child Left Behind’.

An insider told People after the event the scene was about ‘using love to represent a healing force’.

Kanye joins Kim and the kids for summer vacation

In July, Kanye reunited with his family for their first holiday since his split from Kim.

The family flew to Mexico for a getaway, and a few weeks later enjoyed a break together in San Francisco.

