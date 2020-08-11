Kanye West Posts Random Kris Jenner Tweet After Calling Her ‘Kris Jong Un’

11 August 2020, 16:37

Kanye West has been tweeting about his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, again.
Kanye West has been tweeting about his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, again. Picture: PA images

Kanye West has posted another tweet about his wife Kim Kardashian’s mum Kris Jenner.

Kanye West wants everyone to know his beef with Kim Kardashian’s mum Kris Jenner - who he called Kris Jong Un during a recent twitter rant - is over.

The rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to show there was no bad blood between the pair.

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Children: How Many Kids Do They Have And What Are Their Names?

Kanye West's fans think Kris Jenner posted the tweet herself.
Kanye West's fans think Kris Jenner posted the tweet herself. Picture: Twitter

It read: “My mother in law Kris Jenner… makes the best music playlist.”

However, his followers were left seriously confused by the ‘random’ tweet and joked that Kris had ‘stolen his phone’ and posted it herself.

“Blink twice if you’ve been kidnapped,” replied one follower.

Another added: “The devil works hard, but Kris Jong Un works harder!”

Kanye made headlines last month when he broke down during his first presidential rally.

Soon after, he went on a string of Twitter rants in which he claimed he’d been trying to divorce his wife Kim after learning she’d met up with rapper Meek Mill at a hotel.

He also claimed his family ‘tried to lock me up’ and compared his life to the movie Get Out.

After going on a social media strike for a few days, Kim then responded to what he had said with a statement where she opened up about his bi-polar disorder for the first time.

The pair had a tearful reunion in Wyoming shortly after and are reportedly now working on getting their marriage back on track.

Maybe the tweet was him and he's trying to make it up to Kim?

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Zayn Malik hasn't released an album since 2018

What’s Next For Zayn Malik? When Fans Are Likely To Hear From The Pop Star And Dad-To-Be Again
1D fans were trying to work out if Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson met while they were in Italy in 2019

One Direction Fans Are Convinced Harry Styles And Louis Tomlinson Secretly Met Up On Holiday Last Year And Here’s Why
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been together since 2016

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid’s Complete Relationship Timeline: How Long Have The Couple Been Together?

Zayn Malik

Harry Styles' fans have been trying to get their hands on a 'Watermelon Sugar' vinyl

Harry Styles 'Watermelon Sugar’ Vinyl: Where To Buy It & Will It Be Restocked?

Which member of One Direction are you? Take our quiz to find out

QUIZ: Which Member Of One Direction Are You?

The TikTok star went through a number of celebs in the videos

Former Airport Worker Rates Celebs’ Politeness In Viral TikTok Including Kendall Jenner, Nicki Minaj & Noah Centineo

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters