Kanye West Posts Random Kris Jenner Tweet After Calling Her ‘Kris Jong Un’

Kanye West has been tweeting about his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, again. Picture: PA images

Kanye West has posted another tweet about his wife Kim Kardashian’s mum Kris Jenner.

Kanye West wants everyone to know his beef with Kim Kardashian’s mum Kris Jenner - who he called Kris Jong Un during a recent twitter rant - is over.

The rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to show there was no bad blood between the pair.

Kanye West's fans think Kris Jenner posted the tweet herself. Picture: Twitter

It read: “My mother in law Kris Jenner… makes the best music playlist.”

However, his followers were left seriously confused by the ‘random’ tweet and joked that Kris had ‘stolen his phone’ and posted it herself.

“Blink twice if you’ve been kidnapped,” replied one follower.

Another added: “The devil works hard, but Kris Jong Un works harder!”

Kanye made headlines last month when he broke down during his first presidential rally.

Soon after, he went on a string of Twitter rants in which he claimed he’d been trying to divorce his wife Kim after learning she’d met up with rapper Meek Mill at a hotel.

He also claimed his family ‘tried to lock me up’ and compared his life to the movie Get Out.

After going on a social media strike for a few days, Kim then responded to what he had said with a statement where she opened up about his bi-polar disorder for the first time.

The pair had a tearful reunion in Wyoming shortly after and are reportedly now working on getting their marriage back on track.

Maybe the tweet was him and he's trying to make it up to Kim?

