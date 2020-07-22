'Kris Jong-Un' Trends As Kanye West Brands Kris Jenner A 'White Supremacist'

Kanye West's latest Twitter frenzy saw him call his mother-in-law Kris Jenner 'Kris Jong-un', a 'White supremacist' and posted screenshots asking if she 'wants to go to war'.

Kanye West's latest Twitter storm has seen him brand Kris Jenner, his mother in law, 'Kris Jong-Un' after the North Korean leader, whilst saying he's been trying to divorce his wife, Kim, for some time, as everyone anxiously waits to see how this enormous drama plays out.

Kanye, 43, tweeted and deleted a message branding Kris, 64, 'Kris Jong-Un' as well as ridiculing her for 'planning her daughters Playboy shoots."

Ye' also implied Kim was may have been having an affair with Nicki Minaj's ex, Meek Mill and repeated his claim she and Kris tried to fly in to his ranch on Wyoming with doctors.

He wrote: "They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me... I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Waldorf for 'prison reform'."

Kanye West brands Kris Jenner 'Kris Jong-Un'. Picture: Twitter @kanyewest

What I Imagined When Kanye Said Kris Jong-Un pic.twitter.com/4ayKA9WCoY — Manny➐ (@Manny_Pain) July 22, 2020

The internet has been watching everything unfold since Kanye's presidential rally in Charleston, South Carolina where he became emotional and revealed Kim wanted to get rid of their first born child, North, whilst maintaining his pro-life stance.

Elsewhere, he referred to his wife of six years 'momager' as a 'White supremacist' whilst posting screenshots of him texting and asking her if she 'wants to go to war'.

He then included Kim as a 'White supremacist' saying she and Kris 'put out a statement without his approval', adding, 'that's not what a wife should do...white supremacy.'

Kanye West posts screenshots of him texting Kris Jenner. Picture: Twitter @kanyewest

He then appeared to compare his and Kris's relationship to that of Michael Jackson's former label CEO, Tommy Mottola, who the late musician once branded a 'devil', although people are interpreting what he could have meant in many different ways.

Kanye tweeted: "MJ told you about Tommy before they killed him...Kris I'm in Cody if you're not planning another one of your children's Playboy shoots."

Kanye and Kris Jenner asleep on each other at a party in 2015. Picture: Twitter/ Kim Kardashian

The pair have been notoriously close throughout the years of his and Kim's relationship, with Kanye referring to Kris as his 'mom' after losing his own mother, Donda, in 2007.

However, it seems their relationship, and Kanye's relationship with the whole Kardashian family has taken a turn for the worse behind the scenes, and the only info anyone is getting about it is via Kanye's tweets.

