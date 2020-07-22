Kim Kardashian Statement: Kanye West's Wife Responds To Divorce Comments

Kim Kardashian has responded to Kanye West's damning comments about their marriage and divorce with a statement.

The billionaire Skims owner has been on a social media strike ever since her husband, who she shares four kids with, made a controversial speech at his first presidential rally over the weekend.

The rapper, who has a new album dropping, titled 'Donda,' after his late mum, has since gone on several Twitter rants where he claimed his wife tried to 'lock me up' and labelled Kris Jenner, Kris Jong-Un.

Kim's full statement reads:

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved in their life who does, knows incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.

“I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions.”

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder.

“Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.

“Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some.

“That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.

“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of meant health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it most.

“I kindly ask that the media and public give us empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s wellbeing and for your understanding.

“With love and gratitude, Kim Kardashian West.”

She is the only member of the Kardashian/Jenner family to comment on recent events.

Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall, Rob and Kris have all remained silent.

Kim and Kanye married six years ago in a stunning ceremony in Florence, Italy.

However, they have been friends for over 15 years.

Rumours that their marriage had become strained began to surface at the beginning of the year but Kim shut them down with numerous loved-up posts on social media.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has reportedly been 'leaning' on her sister, Kourtney, for support during this difficult time.

Kourtney has had her own fair share of drama in the past with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, who she shares three kids with.

