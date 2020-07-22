Kim Kardashian Is ‘Leaning’ On Kourtney Following Kanye West’s Controversial Tweets

22 July 2020, 10:11

Kim Kardashian reportedly feels 'powerless' over Kanye West's behaviour.
Kim Kardashian reportedly feels 'powerless' over Kanye West's behaviour. Picture: PA images

Kim Kardashian is ‘leaning’ on her big sister Kourtney during Kanye West drama.

Kim Kardashian is ‘leaning’ on sister Kourtney Kardashian for support following Kanye West’s controversial speech and twitter rants.

The billionaire SKIMS owner, who shares four kids with the rapper, appears to be on a social media strike as she reportedly ‘feels powerless’ over her husband’s actions and has turned to her big sister for support.

Kim Kardashian has reportedly turned to her big sister Kourtney Kardashian for support.
Kim Kardashian has reportedly turned to her big sister Kourtney Kardashian for support. Picture: PA images

Keeping Up with the Kardashian fans will know Kourtney went through years of drama with her ex partner Scott Disick, who she shares three kids with.

Kanye made headlines at the weekend when he spoke at his first presidential rally and claimed he wanted to abort his firs child, North.

His behaviour has reportedly left the whole family ‘scared’ about ‘what he may do next’.

An insider who was present at the rally told In Touch: “He was telling the crowd about Kim’s accidental pregnancy with North, their discussion about having an abortion — private matters that Kim would never want [to be] discussed.

“She’s scared of where [this] is headed and what he may do next.”

He’s since gone on a string of epic Twitter rants where he has revealed he’s been ‘trying to divorce’ Kim for over a year and called his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, Kris Jong-Un.

Kim has always been the first person to defend her husband, so her silence is deafening.

Can the showbiz couple come back from this or are they over for good?

Just when we thought 2020 couldn't get any rougher.

