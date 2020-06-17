Who Is Kourtney Kardashian Dating?

17 June 2020, 15:53

Who is Kourtney Kardashian dating? Picture: instagram

Kourtney Kardashian split from the father of her three kids, Scott Disick, (who recently broke up with Sofia Richie) for the final time in 2015.

But who is she dating now? Let’s take a look…

Kourtney is currently single.
Kourtney is currently single. Picture: instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is currently single, according to reports.

Who has Kourtney Kardashian dated?

She enjoyed an on/off romance with Algerian model Younes Bendjima, who she met in a nightclub in Paris back in 2016 (the night before Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint).

She opened up about it on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, saying: "He was friends with our friends.

"He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with like our security or whatever, but like not say hi to us. And then I was like, ‘Why do you hate us?' I was just drunk. Once I said that he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It's five in the morning. We're leaving. And then next night Younes was like, ‘Bring your ass here.'

"And then when we walked into that club was when we went to the bathroom and got the phone call about Kim. So then the party was over. And then he was like, ‘I'm not leaving you guys,' and he like had to translate everything."

Before hooking up with Younes, she reportedly had a brief fling with Justin Bieber! However, neither of them ever confirmed it.

When she was asked about it during an appearance on Ellen, Kourntey replied: “We’re friends."

Her longest relationship spanned over a decade with Scott Disick.

However, they decided to call it quits for the final time in 2015 over Scott's unreasonable behaviour.

They're on good terms now though and often share cute pictures with their kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, who they co-parent together.

