Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Split As Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates His 37th Birthday With Him

28 May 2020, 10:45

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie split as he leaves rehab and celebrates 37th birthday
Scott Disick & Sofia Richie split after three years as Kourtney Kardashian celebrates his birthday. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @letthelordbewithyou

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have split after a three year relationship as Kourtney Kardashian and her siblings celebrate his 37th birthday with him just after he has left rehab.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have split after a three year relationship, with news of their break up emerging just after Scott left rehab and travelled to Utah for a break with his family to celebrate his 37th birthday with the Kardashian family, UsWeekly reports.

Where Is Rob Kardashian & Why Do We Never See Him In Public? What Does He Do For A Living?

Scott chose to spend his birthday with his three children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with his ex, Kourtney at Lake Powell in Utah, with Sofia, 21, no where to be seen.

He recently left a rehab facility in Colorado he checked in to deal with 'past traumas' including the death of both of his parents, with rumours of him returning to his 'old ways' which include substance abuse surfacing, although none of this has been confirmed.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie on the red carpet in 2019
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie on the red carpet in 2019. Picture: Getty

Scott and Sofia were reportedly living together in Calabasas before he checked into rehab, with Sofia even starring on a few episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

It hadn't been much of a secret Kourtney initially struggled with their relationship and age gap, but the three holidayed together in Finland in 2019.

Rather awkwardly, Sofia is good friends with Kylie, with the pair regularly hanging out and holidaying with one another, with a source telling the publication:

"Sofia and Kylie are still very close and hang out often, and it’s so easy because they live so close to one another."

"[She] really wants to be liked by the Kardashians and always tries to support any project any of them are working on."

Neither parties have confirmed or denied the split as of yet.

