Scott Disick has checked himself into rehab in Colorado for alcohol and substance abuse as ex Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick has check himself into rehab after falling back into substance abuse whilst in lockdown for COVID-19, admitting he's been drinking and taking drugs as he struggles with 'his ex' Kourtney Kardashian and the grief of losing both parents, according to The Mail Online.

Flying to a luxury facility, All Points North Lodge, in Colorado, he was reportedly quarantined until given the all clear for Coronavirus, when he joined others.

This is not the first time Scott has entered rehab, having also check into one in 2015, and again in 2016.

A source told DailyMailTV: "He said he's having trauma from his past, he mentioned trouble with his ex and said he's also having trouble with his children and he's been taking cocaine and drinking a lot."

"He looked pretty skinny and told the group he was coming to rehab to work on his issues and said he was having withdrawal symptoms and was tired and lethargic."

"He told staff he didn't want any special treatment during his stay, in terms of meals and therapy."

Whilst his ex, and mother to his three children, hasn't directly addressed his admission to rehab, she shared a poignant message about lessons she teaches to her daughter.

She wrote: "Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God’s plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved."

"Things I tell my daughter."

Scott is currently in a relationship with Sofia Richie, who he has been dating since 2017.

