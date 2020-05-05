Scott Disick Checks Into Rehab As Kourtney Kardashian Shares Powerful Instagram Message

5 May 2020, 14:53

Scott Disick has checked into rehab after relapsing with drugs and alcohol
Scott Disick has checked into rehab after relapsing with drugs and alcohol. Picture: Instagram @letthelordbewithyou

Scott Disick has checked himself into rehab in Colorado for alcohol and substance abuse as ex Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick has check himself into rehab after falling back into substance abuse whilst in lockdown for COVID-19, admitting he's been drinking and taking drugs as he struggles with 'his ex' Kourtney Kardashian and the grief of losing both parents, according to The Mail Online.

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Children: How Many Kids Do They Have And What Are Their Names?

Flying to a luxury facility, All Points North Lodge, in Colorado, he was reportedly quarantined until given the all clear for Coronavirus, when he joined others.

This is not the first time Scott has entered rehab, having also check into one in 2015, and again in 2016.

A source told DailyMailTV: "He said he's having trauma from his past, he mentioned trouble with his ex and said he's also having trouble with his children and he's been taking cocaine and drinking a lot."

"He looked pretty skinny and told the group he was coming to rehab to work on his issues and said he was having withdrawal symptoms and was tired and lethargic."

"He told staff he didn't want any special treatment during his stay, in terms of meals and therapy."

Whilst his ex, and mother to his three children, hasn't directly addressed his admission to rehab, she shared a poignant message about lessons she teaches to her daughter.

She wrote: "Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God’s plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved."

"Things I tell my daughter."

Scott is currently in a relationship with Sofia Richie, who he has been dating since 2017.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Kardashian News

Latest Kardashian News

The pair have been spotted hanging out together.

Who Is Devin Booker? Kendall Jenner’s Rumoured New Boyfriend

Kylie Jenner deletes dodgy photoshop Instagram as people notice error

Kylie Jenner Deletes 'Obviously' Photoshopped Instagram As People Point Out Error
Kylie Jenner ignored social distancing rules to visit BFF Stassie

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash After Ignoring Social Distancing Rules To Visit BFF Stassie
Who has Khloe Kardashian dated before Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian Ex Boyfriends: From Tristan Thompson To Lamar Odom – Who Has The Keeping Up With The Kardashians Star Dated?
Kylie Jenner has been named the youngest self-made billionaire for the second year

Kylie Jenner Named Youngest Self-Made Billionaire For Second Year Running

Hot On Capital

Midnight Sun will be released in August

What Is Twilight’s Midnight Sun Release Date?

A new TV miniseries, based on Tiger King, is in the works

Tiger King New Series: Cast, Release Date And What It’s Actually About

TV & Film

Kate Garraway spent her birthday without her husband as he continues to battle coronavirus

Kate Garraway Says Birthday Without Husband Derek ‘Was A Tough One’ As He Continues Coronavirus Battle In Intensive Care

Coronavirus

Stephanie Meyer's 'Midnight Sun' set for release in August

Midnight Sun Release Date, Plot & Will There Be Another Twilight Movie?
Paul Mescal was nervous about stripping off in Normal People.

Normal People’s Paul Mescal Says He 'Didn't Sleep' The Night Before Filming His First Sex Scene

TV & Film

Boris Johnson will be giving an update on the plans to ease the lockdown measures

When Is Boris Johnson’s Next Coronavirus Lockdown Announcement?

Coronavirus

More News

The Too Hot to Handle cast are reuniting

Too Hot To Handle Reunion Episode: 5 Things To Expect From The Cast's Virtual Meet-Up

TV & Film

Katy Perry's pregnancy Met Gala look was going to be iconic

Katy Perry Reveals Her Daring Pregnancy Met Gala Outfit As 2020 Event Cancelled

Katy Perry

The NHS coronavirus tracking app will be trialled by key workers first

Coronavirus: What Is The NHS Contact-Tracing App & How Do You Get It?

Coronavirus

Key workers will be the first to trial the new coronavirus tracking app

Key Workers Will Be First To Trial New Coronavirus Tracking App

Coronavirus

Ariana Grande debuts butterfly tattoo in Instagram snap from lockdown

Ariana Grande Debuts New Butterfly Tattoos In Bed Snap

Ariana Grande