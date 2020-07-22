When Did Donda West Die And What Surgery Did Kanye West’s Mum Have?

Donda West is Kanye West's mother. Picture: PA images

When did Donda West die and what surgery did Kanye West’s mum have?

Donda West is the mother of Kanye West - who is currently running for President in the US and at the centre of a huge Twitter storm over comments he's made about abortion and wanting to divorce his billionaire wife Kim Kardashian. He's also labeled his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, Kris Jong-Un.

Donda is also the grandmother of Kanye and Kim’s four children.

Kanye West was very close to his mum, Donda West. Picture: PA images

Kanye recently revealed he’s dropping a new album, which is titled ‘Donda,’ in honour of his late mum.

But when did Donda die and what surgery did she have?

Let’s take a look…

When did Donda West die?

Donda died 10 November, 2007.

How did Donda West die?

Donda died of ‘coronary artery disease and multiple post-operative factors due to or as a consequence of liposuction and mammoplasty,’ according to a coroner’s report.

What surgery did Donda West have?

Donda underwent liposuction, a tummy tuck and a breast reduction, the day before she died.

How old was Donda West when she died?

She was 58 years old.

