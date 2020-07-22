When Did Donda West Die And What Surgery Did Kanye West’s Mum Have?

22 July 2020, 12:07

Donda West is Kanye West's mother.
Donda West is Kanye West's mother.

When did Donda West die and what surgery did Kanye West’s mum have?

Donda West is the mother of Kanye West - who is currently running for President in the US and at the centre of a huge Twitter storm over comments he's made about abortion and wanting to divorce his billionaire wife Kim Kardashian. He's also labeled his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, Kris Jong-Un.

Donda is also the grandmother of Kanye and Kim’s four children.

Kim Kardashian Goes On Social Media Strike Following Kanye West Presidential Speech

Kanye West was very close to his mum, Donda West.
Kanye West was very close to his mum, Donda West.

Kanye recently revealed he’s dropping a new album, which is titled ‘Donda,’ in honour of his late mum.

But when did Donda die and what surgery did she have?

Let’s take a look…

When did Donda West die?

Donda died 10 November, 2007.

How did Donda West die?

Donda died of ‘coronary artery disease and multiple post-operative factors due to or as a consequence of liposuction and mammoplasty,’ according to a coroner’s report.

What surgery did Donda West have?

Donda underwent liposuction, a tummy tuck and a breast reduction, the day before she died.

How old was Donda West when she died?

She was 58 years old.

