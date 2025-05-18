Jesy Nelson announces birth of twin daughters with Zion Foster

Jesy Nelson has become a mum. Picture: Getty/Jesy Nelson/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Jesy Nelson has welcomed her twin babies with boyfriend Zion Foster.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jesy Nelson, 33, has become a mum for the first time, announcing the arrival of her twin daughters Ocean and Story with Zion Foster, 26, on social media.

The former Little Mix singer wrote: "So… Our beautiful baby girls decided to come at 31weeks plus 5 days. It all happened so quickly, but we are so blessed that they are here with us, healthy and fighting strong!"

Revealing the twins' names she added: "We’ve never felt more in love. Everybody meet Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster. Born on 15.05.2025"

The babies’ safe arrival comes after Jesy had to spend part of her pregnancy in hospital so doctors could monitor the health of her twins after finding out she was ‘pre TTTS’, which affects identical twins who share a placenta. According to the NHS it occurs when there’s an imbalanced blood flow between the twins.

Jesy Nelson announced her pregnancy in January. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

In March Jesy had to undergo an operation to help with the complications and later told fans it was a success, but was told to stay in hospital until she reached a certain amount of weeks, as her waters ‘could break at any point’.

“We’re so grateful they’re still here and they’re still going strong,” she told fans in a TikTok posted on Mother’s Day.

Jesy and Zion kept fans updated on their pregnancy journey after announcing in January she was expecting. She wrote alongside a picture of her blossoming bump: “She’s eating for 3 now.”

The ‘Boyz’ singer appeared to hint she was getting ready for her babies’ arrival after posting a video of Zion doing her makeup, calling it: ‘The final look.’

She also posted a carousel of black and white photos from a shoot she and Zion did together, displaying her baby bump as she held up her ultrasounds and posed with Zion.

Jesy Nelson has update on twin babies

Jesy confirmed the twins arrived on May 15th. Congratulations Jesy!

Read more celebrity news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.