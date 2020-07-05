Kanye West Declares He's Running For US President In 2020

5 July 2020, 11:17 | Updated: 5 July 2020, 11:41

Kanye West declares he's running to be US President
Kanye West declares he's running to be US President. Picture: Getty Images

Kanye West has announced on Twitter that he plans to run for President in the 2020 elections.

Kanye West has declared he's running to be President of the United States.

The 43-year-old rapper tweeted: "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States."

Kim Kardashian West, who is married to Kayne, gave her backing by retweeting along with an American flag emoji.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has also stepped in, responding to Kayne's tweet: "You have my full support!"

Whether Kayne will actually go through with his promise remains to be seen as the 2020 election approaches.

Kanye has previously given his support to Donald Trump and met with the current president at the White House.

The star had teased he would one day run for president. Speaking to Beats 1 last year, Kayne told Zane Lowe: "There will be a time when I will be President of the United States."

"And I will remember... any founder that didn’t have the capacity to understand culturally what we’re doing," he added.

President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White House
President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White House. Picture: Getty

The Presidential election - which happens every four years - is scheduled for Tuesday November 3rd 2020.

It's expected that Donald Trump will stand for re-election as the Republican Party candidate, while Joe Biden - who was vice president during Barack Obama's time in office - will represent the Democratic Party.

The two parties dominate US politics so Kayne will have his work cut out if he decides to run as an independent candidate.

The last president who wasn't affiliated with the Democrats or Republicans was Milard Filmore, the 13th President of the Untied States and a member of the Whig Party, who was elected way back in 1850.

