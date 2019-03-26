What Is Rob Kardashian's Net Worth And How Much Did He Pay Blac Chyna In Child Support For Dream?

Rob Kardashian no longer has to pay $20k a month in child support. Picture: Getty

From Keeping up With the Kardashian appearances to his sock company - we take a look at the business ventures that have made Rob Kardashian his money.

The Kardashians are known for their wealth and lavish lifestyle, with fans keeping up with their antics on the reality TV show and their increasingly popular Instagram and social media accounts.

But how exactly has Rob Kardashian made his money? We reveal all...

Rob Kardashian No Longer Has To Pay $20k Child Support Per Month To Blac Chyna For Dream

What's Rob Kardashian's net worth?

Perhaps it comes as no surprise, but Rob Kardashian has the lowest net worth of all the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

It was confirmed in March 2019 that Kylie Jenner was worth a whopping $1billion. While there was some debate over her 'self-made' status, there's no denying Kylie and her lip kits are dominating.

Kim then comes in at $350million, Khloe's at $40million, Kourtney's at $35million and Kendall Jenner is worth around $18million.

While it is less than his siblings, Rob Kardashian's net worth isn't something to be scoffed at - he's valued at around $10million.

How has Rob Kardashian made his money?

While Rob tends to stay out of the limelight, like his siblings he's made a fair whack from appearing on reality TV series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. He also had a spin-off series with Blac Chyna when she was expecting their baby.

He's also previously endorsed products like Coc-Cola on his Instagram, but he has since deleted his account. The youngest Kardashian sibling is still active on Twitter though.

Rob also launched his own sock line, Arthur George Socks, and appeared on Dancing With The Stars.

How much was Rob Kardashian paying Blac Chyna in child support for Dream?

After dating actress Adrienne Bailon from 2007-2009, Rob started seeing singer Rita Ora.

In January 2016, Rob then confirmed he was in a relationship with model Blac Chyna.

Their relationship was highly-broadcasted, and the reality star proposed just three months after they started dating.

In May that same year, the couple announced they were having a baby together, and even launched their own reality show called Rob & Chyna.

Baby Dream was born on 10th November, 2016, and the pair split soon after.

Taking to Snapchat, Rob told his followers that Chyna had left him and took Dream with her.

After a messy couple of months, Rob also accused Chyna of cheating on him, posting explicit Instagram posts of her, which he since deleted.

The pair then battled it out for custody of Dream, with Rob reportedly giving Blac Chyna $20,000 per month for child support.

According to TMZ, the judge ruled in a recent hearing that Rob would no longer have to pay this amount, and would only have to provide for the child when she was in his care.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Kardashian News