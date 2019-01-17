Who Has Rob Kardashian Dated? His Exes & Short-Lived Flings Revealed

Rob Kardashian's high profile dating list from Adrienne Bailon to Blac Chyna. Picture: Getty

Rob Kardashian has been in a few high-profile relationships from Adrienne Bailon to Blac Chyna.

Whilst Rob Kardashian tries to stay out of the limelight, his public relationships have a good way of dragging him back in.

Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Journey: What Does He Look Like Now?

From public blow-ups, called off engagements, to baby mama drama, here’s everyone Rob has been romantically attached to:

Adrienne Bailon:

Adrienne Bailon and Rob Kardashian dated for two years. Picture: Getty

His first high profile relationship was with Adrienne Bailon, The singer turned TV personality dated the KUWTK star for two years between 2007 and 2009 before calling time on their romance.

Adrienne later did a tell-all interview where she accused Rob of cheating on her as well as the Kardashian name having a negative impact on her career. Ironically she had his name tatted, however, it has now been lasered.

Angela Simmons

Angela Simmons and Rob briefly dated for a couple months. Picture: Getty

The two went from day trips to the nail salon to living across the country from each other in just three months. The couple parted ways after a short-lived relationship but insist the split was amicable.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora called her relationship with Rob a "phase". Picture: Getty

Rita and Rob were spotted together on several occasions in 2012 but kept it lowkey until the two called it quits. The TV personality accused the singer of cheating on him with “nearly 20 dudes”, Rita however, calls the relationship a “phase”.

Karrueche Tran

Back in 2015, the two sparked relationship rumours after a suggestive snap. However, Rob quickly shut it down.

Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna and Rob called off their engagement in 2017. Picture: Getty

Blac Chyna and Rob definitely ruffled a few feathers when they started dating in January 2016 and became engaged less than a month later. For those who don’t know, Chyna is rapper Tyga’s ex, who went on to date Kylie Jenner, sister of an ex-close friend, Kim Kardashian.

In April 2016 after an intense 10 weeks of dating, the pair announced their engagement. Less than a month later they announced they were expecting their first child. Dream Renee Kardashian was born in November 2016.

Merry Christmas everyone ‼️ Best feeling in the world to see my baby Happy :) pic.twitter.com/6ocy1rizdf — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) December 25, 2018

Unfortunately, like most public relationships, the PDA started to fizzle and break up rumours circulated and by February 2017 the pair called it quits. Although not without several online fights, damaged property, leaked images, and a couple ongoing lawsuits.

However, it wasn’t all bad. Rob started adopting a healthier lifestyle and now has a beautiful baby girl.

Alexis Skyy

Rob new girlfriend also happens to be Blac Chyna’s new enemy. After calling the former stripper his “WCW”, things are heating up for the two.

