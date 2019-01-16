Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Journey: What Does He Look Like Now?

Rob Kardashian has been open with his weight loss journey over the years. Picture: Getty

Rob Kardashian has been in and out of the limelight over the last few years working on his health, leaving fans wondering what he looks like now.

Although Rob Kardashian tries to remain out of the public eye, he’s been open about working on his weight for the last few years.

In 2016, Rob Kardashian revealed on his now deleted Instagram that he weighed 248lb. Back then he hoped to slim down to between 200 and 210lb.

In November of that year, Kourtney and Khloe posted video of him on Snapchat looking noticeably slimmer.

Last year according to a source, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star lost 30-50 pounds thanks to then-fiancée Blac Chyna.

Fans are yet to see recent photos since split with Blac Chyna. Picture: Getty

Apparently since the split and withdrawal from public and social media life, he has made major strides in his weight loss journey.

A source revealed that he has lost weight through a combination of diet, exercise, and spending time with his daughter, Dream Kardashian who he shares with Blac Chyna.

During a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Kim Kardashian revealed that Rob is “doing good” before Khloe Kardashian added, “he’s great”.

The sisters also gave KUWTK fans an exciting update saying: "I think he is going to be a little bit more in the next season.

"He has his moods. Sometimes he’s like, ‘Look, I didn’t sign up for this,’ and then sometimes he’s like, ‘I’m cool to do it.’"

Momager Kris Jenner also hinted the same back in October 2018.

