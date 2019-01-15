WATCH: Kim Kardashian Says Taylor Swift Beef Is 'Over' & Addresses Drake Feud

Kim Kardashian's spoken frankly about her celebrity feuds, saying she's the whole Taylor Swift beef and touches on her and Kanye's feud with Drake.

Kim Kardashian is all about saying it how it is these days, so when Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen grilled Keeks about her feud with Taylor Swift, she split the tea about over it she is.

However, Kanye West’s wife did acknowledge the two stars hadn't actually put the feud to rest.

Kim Kardashian was quizzed about her Taylor Swift beef which she says she's over. Picture: Youtube/WWHL

She was asked if the feud is 'on or gone?' she replied: "Over it. I feel like we've all moved on" but admitted there had been no communication between the pair.

The Kardashian sisters Khloé and Kourtney also joined Kim on the couch to take their turning answering some pretty triky questions.

Kim was asked: "Who would you rather be stuck in an elevator with, Taylor Swift, or Drake?" with the social media queen pausing to think before replying that she'd want Taylor, which is unsurprising seeing as she recently called Drake out on Twitter.

Soz Drizzy, but it looks like Kim is a loyal wifey who wouldn't go against Ye' who has been blasting Drake in his tweets as of late.

The rapper accused Drake of threatening his family (strangely enough by ringing up Kris Jenner?) and then following Kim on Instagram as a way of throwing shade at the 'I Love It' star.

Kim also took to her own social media to call out the 'In My Feelings' star, letting him know her husband 'pathed the way' for him.

Kanye West calls out Drake after he allegedly 'threatened' his family. Picture: Twitter

Kim Kardashian tweets Drake against threatening her family. Picture: Twitter

The sisters also revealed during the interview they're back on talking terms with Caitlyn Jenner, backed Khloé's decision to stay with Tristan Thompson after he cheated on her and revealed they're still locked in a court battle with Blac Chyna.

Kim even let slip the gender of her and Kanye's fourth baby after she got drunk at the annual Kardashian Christmas party and told so many people she couldn't even remember who, so just came clean about it!

