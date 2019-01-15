WATCH: Kim Kardashian CONFIRMS She & Kanye West Are Having Another Baby Boy

Kim Kardashian confirmed that her fourth child will be a boy. Picture: Instagram/YouTube

Kimye are expecting their fourth child via surrogate, and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has confirmed the gender of their new baby.

The Kardashian-West family is about to get even bigger… Kim Kardashian has confirmed that she and Kanye West are expecting another baby boy via surrogate!

It’s just as well Kris Jenner is a multi-millionaire with this never-ending stream of grandchildren she’s getting, though Kim is using a surrogate to carry her child once again.

Kim revealed on Watch What Happens Live, “We are [expecting another baby] sometime soon.It's a boy, I think it's been out there.

“I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can't remember who I told because I never get drunk.”

Kanye also seemingly confirmed the news last week after he thanked a photographer for congratulating him on the baby news.

Kim carried and gave birth to her first two children, North and Saint West, but was warned off having any more pregnancies due to suffering from the life-threatening condition placenta accrete during her pregnancies.

Her third child, daughter Chicago West, was born via surrogate in January 2018, and Kim is using a different surrogate for her upcoming arrival.

Kim Kardashian's third child, Chicago, was born via surrogate. Picture: Instagram

A source told E! News, “The surrogate is well into the pregnancy. She is due in May and everything looks good.

“Kim and Kanye have known for a while and are very excited. They had one male embryo left and are thrilled it has worked out. Kim always wanted four kids and having two boys and two girls feels perfect.”

We can't wait to see the new little man - and, of course, find out what his name will be!

